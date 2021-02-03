Is it hard to play for Patriots? Ex-WR Brandin Cooks shares blunt take

Darren Hartwell
Updated ·2 min read
Is it hard to play for Patriots? Brandin Cooks has a blunt take originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Is New England the Siberia of the NFL?

You might get that perception after reading that quarterback Matthew Stafford requested not to be traded to the Patriots and hearing Danny Amendola say head coach/general manager Bill Belichick "wore (him) the wrong way."

Other former Patriots also have noted the demands of playing under Belichick and buying into the "Patriot Way." And now that deep playoff runs aren't guaranteed in the post-Tom Brady era, it's fair to wonder if the challenge of playing in New England is worth it for prospective free agents.

Perry: All eyes in New England are on Jimmy G. Should they be?

But Brandin Cooks believes those demands and challenges are a bit overblown.

The Houston Texans wide receiver, who spent the 2017 season with the Patriots, had this to say Tuesday on WEEI's "Ordway, Merloni and Fauria" when asked if he found it difficult to play in Foxboro:

"Not at all. I have to say that’s one of my favorite places that I’ve ever played. Especially when you’re winning, how is it hard to play there? I’ve got a lot of respect for Coach Belichick and, at the time, Tom and Josh McDaniels.

"I think if it’s too hard for you, that must mean you don’t like to work hard. Now, you grind -- don’t get me wrong -- but there’s fun in that as well."

As for the perception that the Patriots' playbook is notoriously hard to learn (like calculus, perhaps)? Cooks -- who amassed 1,082 receiving yards and seven touchdown receptions in 2017 -- believes it can be mastered with a little hard work.

"To be honest with you, it wasn’t difficult at all for me to learn,” Cooks said. “I say that because I was able to go right in there and not miss a beat and hop in and be able to run the plays right away. I think it’s all about studying at the end of the day, taking time and focusing on studying the plays. For me it wasn’t hard."

Patriots Talk Podcast: Rodney Harrison on why Belichick should have expected Tom Brady’s Tampa success | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

It's easier to put in the work knowing there's a good chance your team will succeed. But unlike Amendola, Cooks doesn't see Belichick's Patriots putting together any more 7-9 seasons despite Brady's departure.

"I think he gets it back in control and they get back to winning football games again consistently," Cooks said. "That’s just my belief in Coach Belichick."

The Patriots had better hope enough of this year's free agents and trade targets share Cooks' belief, because they have plenty of needs to address entering the 2021 season.

