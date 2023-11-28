Hard work pays dividends: Somerset Berkley star signs letter of intent to Bentley

SOMERSET — Growing up at an early age, there was not a moment where Karissa Albin wasn’t at a field or court watching one of my brother’s or sister’s games.

At the age of 8, Albin transitioned from loving soccer to field hockey.

Now the Somerset Berkley student-athlete's hard work has come full circle.

"My siblings have always been my role models in sports," Albin said. "The second I could hold a bat, shoot a basket, or kick a ball, I was outside playing with them. I always aspire to make them proud. They’re the ones coming to my games now."

Karissa Albin, middle, signs her national letter of intent to Bentley University in front of mom Theresa, brother T.J. and sister Jessica at Somerset Berkley Regional High School Nov. 21, 2023.

The Raider star recently signed a national letter of intent in front of family and friends at Somerset Berkley Regional High School to continue her field hockey career at Division II Bentley University.

She will be under the direction of longtime head coach Jessica Spencer. The former Bentley graduate led the Falcons to a 148-120 record with four NCAA tournament appearances. Spencer also guided the 2021 team to a 14-6 record — the program's winningest season since 2009.

"I chose to play field hockey at Bentley because I have been to many clinics throughout high school where I was able to see their team chemistry, come to know the coaches better, and have another chance to be on campus," Albin said. "I came to appreciate the team atmosphere the coaches instilled and that’s how I knew it was a good fit to go on to play there."

Albin, who visited Bryant, Providence, Babson and Stonehill, will major in finance with a minor in entrepreneurship.

"I hope to be an investment fund manager," she said. "I was offered a scholarship I couldn’t refuse."

Albin helped lead SBR to an undefeated regular season and a berth in the state semifinals for the first time since 2019. She finished her career with 95 goals and 42 assists.

"Going into this season, I was unsure of how things would play out [because] we had lost a great group of seniors," Albin said. "Having an undefeated season and making it to the Final Four has been unreal. I wouldn’t want to end any other way. I’m so proud of our team."

Albin, who scored seven goals in a game this fall, said she owes a lot to Raiders head coach Jen Crook.

"Coach Crook has seen potential in me from the start and I will always appreciate [her] that," she said. "From my sophomore year on, she has started me in every game and kept me involved in crucial moments. She has always wanted the best for me and hoped I went on to play collegiately. I think I will be prepared for college play because of her coaching and conditioning."

Albin first got into field hockey because of her mom, Theresa, who played in high school and at UMass-Dartmouth. She also played year-round for Allegiance Field Hockey since the sixth grade.

One of Albin's fondest moment in high school was the "pink out" game at home her junior year.

"I remember it being one of our most anticipated games and the energy and tenacity we played with was unmatched," she said.

During her playing career, Albin has played with a heavy heart — wearing either a green headband, a green stick and green turf shoes to symbolize her family’s cancer battle.

"My parents have been supportive of everything I do," she said. "They have been my motivation and inspiration to give everything my all and stay focused like I’ve watched them. My mom and dad do everything with love and have shown us to do the same."

