“Our hard work has paid off”: Local Wisconsin cheer team competing at the highest level

ASHWAUBENON Wis. WFRV – The Fusion Athletics Legacy All Ability team will soon compete at the international level. The team will compete in the 2024 “Cheerleading Worlds” competition held at Walt Disney Resort. Sophie Spreeman-Turner has competed with the team for nearly a decade and says she is confident in her team’s ability to win.

“We usually practice here once a week and it can be difficult how it is, but it’s good,” explained Spreeman-turner.

The competition features more than 9000 cheer athletes. David Mirotek says the team is prepared to compete at the highest level.

“Our hard work has paid off, my entire family has always been big Disney fans so the fact that it’s in Florida there’s going to be Disney there, I kind of like Disney,” said Mirotek.

As she prepares for the competition, Spreeman-Turner says spending time with her team is the ultimate prize.

“I enjoy my teammates because they’re my best friends and this has been my favorite sport,” said Spreeman-Turner.

The competition takes place on April 26th.

