Hard Knocks trailer shows scenes from the Lions’ coach-free practice session

The Detroit Lions pulled off an unusual practice on Monday night. The players went out to the practice field and found no coaches to lead them through drills.

Head coach Dan Campbell opted to let the players themselves run the practice session. Campbell patrolled the field but allowed everything, from warmup exercises to team drills, to be directed by his Lions players.

The Hard Knocks camera crews were on hand too, and they captured the coachless practice. In the latest trailer for the show’s upcoming episode, which airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO’s streaming platforms, shows scenes from the change-of-pace practice. The players themselves seem surprised at first before accepting the challenge. Campbell addresses the team afterward, too.

