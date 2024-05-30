'Hard Knocks' selects Bears for 2024 season, will feature Caleb Williams' rookie season
The Chicago Bears are the "Hard Knocks" team for the 2024 NFL season, which means viewers will get an inside look at Caleb Williams' rookie season.
NFL Films announced the selection Thursday, with the first episode to come on Aug. 6. It will be the first time Chicago is featured on the 23-year-old show.
Coming 🔜 pic.twitter.com/ZOVlHt09kg
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 30, 2024
This article will be updated with more information.