Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts to premiere in November

The NFL promised an announcement about “Hard Knocks” on Thursday at halftime of the New York Giants-Washington Football Team game.

And it delivered. The preseason classic is going to have its first in-season run.

“Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts” will debut on Nov. 17.

The Colts already have absorbed some hard knocks as quarterback Carson Wentz and star offensive lineman Quenton Nelson were hit with foot injuries and missed most of training camp.

Indianapolis was also handled easily in its season opener by the Seattle Seahawks. It plays against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2.

Per NFL.com:

The series will premiere Nov. 17 (10 p.m. ET) on HBO and streaming on HBO Max and figures to include plenty of behind-the-scenes focus on quarterback Carson Wentz, as he tries to resurrect his career after his trade from the Philadelphia Eagles to reunite with coach Frank Reich, and linebacker Darius Leonard, one of the game’s best defensive players. The Colts also have one of the most colorful and candid owners in sports in Jim Irsay.

“We could not be more thrilled to bring Hard Knocks and the remarkable behind-the-scenes access it provides for the entirety of an NFL season,” said Ross Ketover, NFL Films Senior Executive. “Thanks to HBO, along with the incredible cooperation from the Colts, we are able to deliver a groundbreaking new edition of the series.”