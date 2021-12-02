Hard Knocks: Noteworthy moments from Colts’ HBO episode 3

The third episode of “Hard Knocks: In Season” featuring the Indianapolis Colts on HBO and HBO Max aired on Wednesday night.

While this episode didn’t feature an upset win over an AFC opponent, it was more centered around the tough loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 12.

We also got to see some of the more intriguing off-field storylines to go along with the always entertaining game footage.

Here’s our recap of the third episode:

Star of the Show

Kenny Moore.

We know Moore is one of the best slot defenders in the NFL and one of the key pieces of the Colts defense. But what was highlighted this week was his work off the field both in the community and with the lives he’s impacted.

Moore loves working with kids and giving back. It’s something he attributes to the way he was raised.

The big story here was his relationship with Mason Garvey, which started in 2018. Moore met Mason on a visit when the latter was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. Garvey passed away during the summer of 2020 but the relationship Moore formed with the Garvey family still holds strong. He even spent Thanksgiving with the family.

Moore is one of the most talented and versatile players on the entire roster but it was nice to see his work in the community get highlighted.

Notable Moments

With the playoff hunt fully raging, Frank Reich talked about focusing on “1-0” rather than getting mixed up in the big picture scenarios.

Darius Leonard looking at his phone and bumping into a wall without knowing the cameras were on him when entering the facility.

Grover Stewart presenting Jonathan Taylor with the Nickelodeon NVP award while doing so with a slime-like hat.

Even when he gets slimed, Jonathan Taylor makes the award feel inspirational.

Matt Eberflus talking about the “ballhawk shirts” individual defensive players get when they record a takeaway or a defensive touchdown.

Football is important, but it was nice to see the Colts giving back to the community on Thanksgiving.

Carson Wentz gave his shot at punting in high school. Let’s just say he should be happy he found his groove as a quarterback.

Frank Reich’s wife, Linda, put on a surprise birthday party.

Frank Reich meeting and talking with Hall of Famer and Colts legend Lenny Moore.

Jonathan Taylor making sure he got a picture with Lenny Moore.

Bruce Arians grew up a Colts fan, growing up outside of Baltimore.

Leonard didn’t want to talk smack to Tom Brady because he had “too much respect for him.”

There was a proposal on the field and while Kenny Moore’s mom thought it was a sweet gesture, she said “Let’s play the game” as soon as that moment was over. No wonder Kenny Moore’s competitiveness is so high.

Tom Brady gave some praise to Kenny Moore both during and after the game.

Quenton Nelson requested that Frank Reich get Jonathan Taylor involved after the 26-play stretch of passes.

Isaiah Rodgers bringing the punt back that almost tied the game shows again how close the Colts were to tying the score on the final drive.

Most Intriguing Storyline

Outside of the Kenny Moore storyline, it’s interesting to see how the Colts prepare on a weekly basis. Though we don’t get the full picture, it’s fun to see more of the behind the scenes work with the position meetings and how players and coaches work through things during practice. With a big divisional game on tap for Week 13, the upcoming storylines should be even more intriguing.

Overall Impressions

This one had a very different vibe to it. From learning more about Kenny Moore’s inspirational relationship with Mason Garvey and his family to seeing how the Colts were preparing for Tom Brady and the Bucs, we got to see for the first time since the series aired how the team handles a big loss.

