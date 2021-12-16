Hard Knocks: Noteworthy moments from Colts’ episode 5

The fifth episode of “Hard Knocks: In Season” featuring the Indianapolis Colts aired on Wednesday night.

With the bye week having come and gone in Week 14, the focus was on the players and how they would spend their time not having to prepare for a game. We also got a more extensive look into the life of the organization’s ownership.

Here are some notable moments from the fight episode of “Hard Knocks” on Wednesday night:

Star of the Show

Jim Irsay.

The owner and CEO of the Colts got a lot of screen time on Wednesday night. While the majority of the episodes have been about the players and coaches, Irsay and his family got a lot more time in the fifth episode.

From Kalen Jackson talking about Jim’s father Robert and the example he set—or rather didn’t set—to Jim’s passion for making the organization a family, it was a neat look into the front office without football highlights.

The biggest segment came during a minitour of Irsay’s collectibles. He was extremely giddy to talk about his favorite guitars and collectible pieces.

Notable Moments

Frank Reich talking about going 1-0 during the bye week.

Reich getting fired up about being the “best team in the AFC.”

Kenny Moore II being surprised by his mom receiving the Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination for the Colts.

Pat McAfee

Grover Stewart talking about cooking more during the bye week.

Taylor Stallworth getting ready for some “big boy golf” during the bye week.

Highlighting the Kicking the Stigma movement the Colts have put forward.

Jim Irsay singing Guns N Roses’ “Knockin’ on Heavens Door” was something.

His guitar collection is truly remarkable.

Zaire Franklin being an advocate for chicken and waffles is just another reason why he’s worthy of being a team captain.

DeForest Buckner used the bye week to visit Disney with his wife and son.

Irsay recalled a story about being disappointed that he missed out on buying the “Wilson” volleyball from the movie “Cast Away” because he wasn’t willing to spend $18,000…

Most Intriguing Storyline

While much of the highlights of the episode were on the bye week and what the players planned on doing, there was also a lot of light shed on the “Kicking the Stigma” initiative the Colts have put into place. Darius Leonard opened up about the dark places he’s been through following his brother’s death in 2012 and how he has strengthened his mental health since then.

Overall Impressions

This seemed like a filler episode because there was no football played. It was a nice change of pace but now the show gets lit with the playoff run taking place over the final four games of the season.

