Hard Knocks: Noteworthy moments from Colts’ HBO episode No. 2

The second episode of “Hard Knocks: In Season” featuring the Indianapolis Colts aired Wednesday night on HBO, mostly re-capping the big week that led to the upset win over the Buffalo Bills.

It’s easy to see that this series is going to be a hit for the future and that HBO can do a good job shedding light on both the weekly preparation and the personality off of the field.

There was plenty of moments to take note of, so let’s get to it for episode two:

Star of the Show

Jonathan Taylor.

It was all about the NFL’s leading rusher and the historic performance he put on the field at Orchard Park that led to the upset win over the Bills. 32 carries, 185 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns to go along with three receptions for 19 yards and a receiving touchdown.

What’s so special about Taylor is that while he’s enjoying immense success early in his career, he’s incredibly humble about it. Even when the coaches try to give him praise in front of the whole team, he either looks like he couldn’t care less about being in the spotlight or he redirects the narrative to the team aspect.

Taylor truly is a special player and person. It’s easy to see why his teammates love playing for him and why his offensive line loves blocking for him. He was easily the star of the show in episode two.

Notable Moments

HC Frank Reich used the metaphor of a copper grounding rod to emphasize channeling energy to staying even keeled.

They showed a throwback clip of Reich running the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. His mustache was on par with Tom Selleck.

HBO put together a nice little montage of Reich’s historic comeback during the 1993 wild-card game.

There was a fun moment shown where Bubba Ventrone had the special teams meeting laughing after showing rookie RB Deon Jackson tripping over his own feet on a kickoff against the Jaguars. Well, it was fun for everyone but him.

We get a pretty good look at practice and there was a neat moment where Carson Wentz and Jonathan Taylor were working through the details of a swing pass. Wentz mentioned that Taylor should get “wider” on his route.

DL coach Brian Baker told his defenders in a meeting that there will be chances to force a fumble on Josh Allen. Just like that, rookie Kwity Paye wound up getting his first strip-sack.

Grover Stewart sometimes cooks for his teammates and they showed that process (more on that soon). It looked delicious.

There was also a short clip of the running backs getting together for one of their weekly dinners.

Bubba Ventrone can predict the future. I’m sure of it. After predicting a blocked punt against the Jags, Ventrone mentioned in a special teams meeting that Bills kick returner Isaiah McKenzie could give them a chance at a loose ball. Of course, it came to fruition in Week 11.

Frank Reich had dinner with Hall of Famer Bruce Smith and Steve Tasker. DeForest Buckner appeared to meet Smith, the NFL’s leader in career sacks.

It was neat to see Reich get a warm welcome from Bills Mafia when he stepped onto the field for pregame.

Darius Leonard told Jonathan Taylor after his fifth touchdown that he’s glad he doesn’t have to play against him.

In true Jonathan Taylor fashion, he thanked his entire offensive line after his fifth touchdown.

Most Intriguing Storyline

I need to eat Grover Stewart’s food. I’ll also be sorely disappointed if the Colts don’t take advantage of the opportunity for content to do a “Cooking with Grover” series during the offseason or something. This man was seasoning chicken wings in the sink and making it look like the most delicious meal in the world. He’s certainly a master at work and had all of his teammates raving about the wings and the barbecue sauce that he made during the dinner that was featured on the episode.

Overall Impressions

The biggest takeaway I have from this series so far is just how close this team is. Oftentimes, locker rooms preach being a family but fail to bond like one. Not this team. Frank Reich is proving to be the perfect leader for this group and it’s clear that the leaders amongst the ranks harp on the fact that they need to be together if they want to sustain a winning formula. Talent will get a team very far and that can be boosted even more when a collection of players are not only working toward a common goal but are fighting for each other as if they truly are blood-related.

