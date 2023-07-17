Hard Knocks with Jets will debut on August 8

The Jets will open training camp on Wednesday and we now know when their run on Hard Knocks will get underway.

HBO announced that this year's edition of the training camp chronicle will premiere on Tuesday, August 8. Four more episodes of the show, which is produced in conjunction with NFL Films, will follow that debut on a weekly basis and the season finale will air on September 5.

“NFL Films has a long and storied relationship with the Jets, from the early days of the AFL and Joe Namath’s “#1” salute after Super Bowl III, to The Sack Exchange, and the team’s first appearance on Hard Knocks in the midst of back-to-back AFC Championship Game appearances,” NFL Films executive producer Patrick Kelleher said in a statement. “The 2010 Jets changed the profile and the success of Hard Knocks forever. That Jets team made football fun for fans. And now we are excited for a new partnership with this iconic organization and HBO to create another chapter in both NFL and television history filled with great personalities and a roster striving to reach new heights of success.”

The Jets made it to the AFC Championship Game after their first appearance on Hard Knocks and the team will be hoping for similar success in their first season with Aaron Rodgers running the offense.