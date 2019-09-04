'Hard Knocks' finale details Raiders QB Nathan Peterman's elbow injury

Nathan Peterman was set to make the Raiders' 53-man roster after a productive preseason. Coach Jon Gruden praised the quarterback time and again in public, following practices and games in which he flashed quality arm talent and athleticism.

After Peterman's public struggles in his early starts with the Buffalo Bills, Gruden slowly helped the QB get his confidence back. Gruden was going to keep three QBs on the 53-man roster, which would've allowed him to run the scout team and continue developing away from the spotlight as a No. 3 signal-caller.

"Peterman lost his confidence after those bad starts in Buffalo," Gruden said. "But, man, he has got arm talent. He has just gotten better and better."

Gruden's quarterback plan went off the rails Thursday in Seattle, when Peterman hurt his right elbow after being hit by blitzing Seahawks defensive back Akeem King.

The injury and its aftermath were shown in detail on Tuesday night's "Hard Knocks" season finale, which focused on the Raiders trimming their roster to those final 53 players.

"Unfortunately, Peterman got hurt," Gruden said on the show. "I'm f---ing sick."

Peterman made the original cut, but he was placed on injured reserve Monday morning. He was replaced by DeShone Kizer, a quarterback claimed off waivers from the Green Bay Packers.

Peterman tore a ligament in his throwing elbow that won't require surgery but will keep him out at least eight weeks. Hence, the IR move.

"Hard Knocks" showed Peterman acknowledge the elbow pain, saying he felt a "twinge" every time he threw. Peterman finished the Raiders' preseason finale, and nearly won the game ultimately lost on a failed two-point conversion.

Peterman was disappointed in the ill-timed injury that led to an IR slot after he earned a spot on Gruden's team.

"I thought I would be all right, but I got the MRI and it wasn't all right," Peterman said. "I'm on the team, but I'm not on the 53-man roster for now, so they can have that spot for somebody else while I'm recovering. That's how the business goes. My focus right now is just getting my elbow healed up."

