Hard Knocks: 4 Noteworthy moments from Cowboys’ HBO debut

The Dallas Cowboys are back on the small screen and in full effect. On Tuesday night, the first episode of the 2021 version of HBO’s Hard Knocks premiered nationally, placing America’s Team back in the spotlight. The one-hour show documented the start of the team’s training camp as they prepare for a run at the playoffs. If they can make it, they’ll follow in the footsteps of last year’s Los Angeles Rams as a feature team able to overcome the perceived distractions of cameras following them everywhere and focus on the regular season ahead.

The episode started with the most obvious and noteworthy storyline, how last season effectively ended, with quarterback Dak Prescott narrating the gruesome ankle injury he suffered against New York in Week 5. He went on to talk about the fact he had to go back for a second surgery to repair the compound fracture, but how he’s completely healthy entering 2021. What else was there to take away from Episode 1? Here’s what.

Star of the Show

Micah Parsons. As the first-round pick it was assured the cameras were going to focus on the Penn State product, and he delivered. Parsons exudes confidence, as he was jawing with second-year fullback Sewo Olonilua, but gave props when in one-on-ones the fullback juked him to get open for a reception and would-be touchdown. He claimed he was gonna redeem himself and that's what he did, getting an interception in team drills later in the practice. Later in the show, the focus turned on the preseason game against the Steelers. "You're trying to make all the plays," fellow linebacker Leighton Vander Esch joked with him on the sideline. "I gotta get some swag on you or something," CeeDee Lamb joked about his lack of style with his uniform. Parson's response? He's got three more games to get himself together. Dan Quinn called down to the field to provide a quiz and constructive criticism. Asking about a specific play, Quinn asked, "What can you do with your alignment?" "Widen out," Parson replied to which Quinn concurred, showing Parsons is aware of what's happening on the field and not lost in the sauce. Parsons begged to get more snaps, but Quinn wasn't having it, telling him there's three more games. "This sucks. I was just starting to get comfortable." Vander Esch laughed at his eagerness to get more snaps as Parsons explained his frustration with their being two more game hours, plus travel time back to Oxnard. His mother, Sharese was interviewed in the crowd and with a beautiful wide smile predicted rookie of the year for her pride and joy.

Funny Moments

Zeke stealing Dak's bike before practice.

Hilarious watching Ezekiel Elliott watching Youtube tutorials of how to wrap a present, and being really bad at it when he wings it.

Neville Gallimore's weird sneeze.

Jon Bones Fassel giving the special teams a lesson on what happens with a vasectomy and getting reconnected. Telling the story how the doctor kept talking while he was pants down waiting on the procedure.

Dak getting a birthday cake to the face during practice, joking with Elliott and his starting offensive line. Backup lineman Isaac Alarcon on the sideline sounding depressed the snack was wasted, " I wanna try the cake," he repeated.

Jaylon "the celebration thief" Smith getting in on Parsons' first career celebration.

Most Intriguing Storyline

"575" a metric of Prescott's workload that indicated he was doing too much too soon. Came before the muscle strain that kept him from throwing for 2 weeks. "I sat out enough. I'll let y'all know if I'm [expletive] sore or if something's bothering me," he said on the sideline.

Mike McCarthy's speech to the team in preparation for the trip to Canton. He invoked the names of Charlie [expletive] Around and High School Harry. Outside of that, he spoke of the work that has to be done to make it to the Super Bowl and that anything less than a championship is a disappointment for this team.

Overall Impressions

Watching Dak drill those targeted passes into the net just reminds of that game-show style profile after 2018 when he couldn't hit any of the targets. That wasn't emblematic of much, and the Hard Knocks cameras likely edited the footage, but that speaks a lot.

Mike McCarthy felt like he was getting permission from Stephen Jones to lighten Ezekiel Elliott's workload during training camp, mentioning his heavy career workload.

"My God," McCarthy's impression when Jim Mauer explained he was taking Prescott out of the first padded practice because of a throwing arm muscle strain.

"Holy [expletive] he's fast. Let's go 11!" Dak Prescott watching Parsons during practice.

Dak Prescott forcing his way onto the field the day after injury, to McCarthy's chagrin. The head coach sent him off the field to get treatment and then gave an exasperated expletive.

Jerry Jones puts salt on his breakfast sandwich.

The backup QBs, thanks to editing probably, looked inaccurate in practice.

Aden Durde's British accent is still startling to hear coming in an NFL locker room.

