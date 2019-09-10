Given all that's happened with the Patriots over the last week, including the Antonio Brown signing, it's hard to ignore Rob Gronkowski's latest tweet.

👀 — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) September 10, 2019

Ever since Gronkowski retired in March, there has been nonstop speculation about when he'll make a return to football. I guess that's what happens when you abruptly retire.

Now, there's more than a good chance Barstool Sports has something to do this. Gronkowski visited the Barstool offices recently, and the poplar podcast Pardon My Take has a history of getting professional athletes to tweet the "eyes" emoji to cause a stir out of nothing.

If that's not the case here, then maybe watching the Patriots dominate the Steelers in Week 1 without a proven threat at tight end or the newly acquired Brown is enough motivation to get back in the game for another Super Bowl run.

Considering the detail Gronk has gone into regarding the reasons he retired, it'd be surprising to see him back on the field so soon. Though you never know.

It's hard to ignore the timing of Rob Gronkowski's latest tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston