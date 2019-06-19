It's hard to ignore the timing of this Jaylen Brown Instagram post originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

If reading between the lines of Instagram comments is your thing ... you're in luck.

Here's what Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown posted Wednesday from Marrakech, Morocco, as he continues his globetrotting offseason:

Brown's post doesn't include any Celtics players and very well could have nothing to do with the C's or basketball.

... That caption, though:

"Would rather walk than ride with bad company !"

If we were to read between the lines, we'd point out Brown's post comes one day after reports that Kyrie Irving has signaled he'll join the Brooklyn Nets in free agency.

We'd also point out that Brown and Irving seemingly had their share of disagreements this past season; the former insisted the Celtics "can't point fingers" after the latter appeared to call out Boston's young players back in January.

So, is Brown saying in this Instagram caption he'd rather play for a less talented Celtics team next season (which seems quite likely with Al Horford also reportedly leaving town) than endure another campaign alongside Irving?

We have no idea. (We're just reading between the lines, remember?) But we wouldn't fault C's fans for jumping to that conclusion amid what's shaping up to be a rough offseason in Boston.

