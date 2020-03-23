Hard to ignore the timing of Deshaun Watson's latest tweet amid crazy NFL offseason

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson had NFL Twitter buzzing Monday with a tweet quoting lyrics from a Drake song.

First, some context: It's been a crazy last week or so for the Texans.

They traded elite wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals last Monday in a stunning deal that, among other parts, sent running back David Johnson and a 2020 second-round draft pick to Houston. The trade immediately was met with loads of criticism, and rightly so. It was a bad deal for the Texans, especially after seeing what the Minnesota Vikings were able to get from the Buffalo Bills in a trade that included Stefon Diggs (a less talented wideout than Hopkins) a few hours later.

Watson hasn't said much about the trade, but he did post this tweet one day after the Hopkins move went down:

Man this is crazy! Not sure how you thank someone who has done so much for you and your career. Not only someone who was a leader but one of the best to ever do it. Even more I appreciate your genuine friendship from Day 1. Wishing you everything you deserve Fam! @DeAndreHopkins — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) March 17, 2020

Watson has two more years on his rookie contract, assuming the Texans exercise the fifth-year option in his deal (why wouldn't they?). It doesn't seem likely that Watson would leave Houston any time in the near future, but that didn't stop betting odds from surfacing over the last few days that had the young star as the favorite to be the New England Patriots' starting quarterback in 2021. The Patriots, of course, need a new franchise quarterback after Tom Brady left in free agency to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week.

So, finally, here's what Watson tweeted Monday:

i don't know how i'ma make it out of here clean. can't even keep track of who plays for the other team..

iconic duos rip and split at the seams

— Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) March 23, 2020

*Cue the Bill Belichick walking out of the tunnel in Detroit GIF*

We have no idea what Watson is trying to say with this tweet. Maybe it's just as simple as he's a huge fan of Drake. The lyrics, by the way, are from the song "Emotionless".

Many of the replies to the tweet were messages telling Watson to leave Houston in some fashion. This reply from a Texans fan was pretty interesting.

As a Texans fan, I wouldn't even be upset if you left. I would understand. Go win a ring and get paid. — Sam Creamer (@SamCreamer) March 23, 2020

Watson is one of the best young quarterbacks in the league and led the Texans to the playoffs in each of the last two years. Trading away his best wide receiver without a suitable replacement already on the roster was a pretty puzzling move, to say the least, and Houston has to make some sort of upgrade at that position for Watson to have a competent group of pass targets in 2020.

