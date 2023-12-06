Hard-hitting punishing tacklers headline Rockford's all-area defensive team for 2023

With the IHSA football season behind us, and the offensive MVP and All Area Team for the Rockford area already out there, it's time to break down this year's defensive all stars and the most valuable player on that side of the ball.

More: MVPs and All Area Teams Find out who our girls swim and dive MVP was this season, and the rest of the All Area Team

While there were plenty of defensive studs around the region this football season, there was one that stepped up his game so much that it helped lift his team all the way to the state title. Sophomore Caden Considine, the son of former Super Bowl champion and NFL star, and current Byron defensive coordinator Sean Considine, was so good that he was in the running for not only a spot on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball for our All Area Teams, but he was considered for MVP on both sides as well.

In the end, he was voted as the Rockford Register Star's defensive MVP of this season.

We kept him off the offensive All Area Team, despite leading the Big Northern Conference in rushing yards (1,630) and touchdowns (27), so there would be room for another player. But he also dominated all season long on defense, and had a nose for the ball in every game, including Byron's 69-7 win over Mt. Carmel for the Class 3A state title on Nov. 24 in Normal.

Byron's Caden Considine, left, and Ashton Henkel tackle Dixon quarterback in the backfield in the second quarter of their game on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Byron.

"This season has been a blast," said the 6-foot, 205-pounder who rarely left the field until the game was in hand. "Setting records and rolling through teams like we have, it's just been awesome... I just can't wait for next year."

Next year he will be building on a season that saw him dominate his way to 76 tackles with 11 tackles for loss, three sacks, a key interception in the state semifinal showdown and a huge forced fumble in the title game. And that was with him coming out around halftime of nearly every game. Byron outscored its 2023 foes by a 823-94 count.

Here are the 10 other all-area defensive football players on our all-area team, listed in alphabetical order, followed by 11 honorable mention choices:

Kye Aken, Byron DB

Aken scored one of Byron's five defensive touchdowns on an interception return, and he was a lock-down corner all year, especially in the postseason when Byron defeated three strong passing attacks.

Abe Alvarado, Boylan DL

The 6-foot, 282-pound senior is a two-time all-NIC-10 nose tackle. He had 39 tackles and 13 assists. In Boylan’s biggest win, a 35-34 overtime decision over a Belvidere North team that won 10 games for the first time in school history, Alvarado had 11 tackles, including 10 solo.

David Ballard, Lutheran DB

Lutheran's David Ballard breaks up a pass against Winnebago on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Lutheran High School in Rockford.

Ballard, a first-team all-conference award winner at defensive back for Lutheran, was the Crusaders' best coverage corner, and often the fastest guy on the field, no matter who they played. He did not give up a touchdown pass to a receiver that he was covering all season long.

Mason Caltagerone, Boylan DB

Caltagerone was a first-team all-NIC-10 defensive back with 37 tackles, including 24 solos. The 6-2, 180-pound senior free safety was also Boylan’s leading receiver, with 36 catches for 488 yards.

Josh Crandall, Oregon DE

Crandall, also a star at tight end on the other side of the ball, was a beast at defensive end for Oregon, which advanced to the second round of the playoffs. Only a sophomore, Crandall had four sacks this season, and was a fixture in opposing teams' backfields all year.

Gage Dunker, Lena-Winslow LB

Dunker is another star who could have made the list on both sides of the ball this season. He rushed for 2,604 yards and 41 touchdowns on 325 carries — all tops in the area. But he was also a huge force on defense, which was key to Le-Win's success all season long. The Panthers lost 14-0 to Camp Point Central in the Class 1A state title game, but it wasn't the defense's fault. Le-Win's offense stalled, while, led by Dunker, the defense held tight, giving up just 174 yards rushing and another 72 through the air to a potent Central offense.

Michael Floryance, Hononegah DL

More: Putting it all on the line: Dominant front 4 sets up Hononegah's great defense

Known simply as "Big Mike" to his teammates, the 6-3, 305-pound senior defensive tackle was the main reason teams found it so hard to run on NIC-10 champion Hononegah. The three-year starter had 17 solo tackles and 22 total tackles, including three tackles for loss. But whether he made the tackle or not, he made it hard for opponents to find any running room in the middle of Hononegah’s line.

Ashton Henkel, Byron DB

Yes, another Byron player makes our defensive list, and for good reason. Byron allowed 6.7 points per game while rolling to the 3A state championship, and Henkel had a team-high three interceptions. Byron had 15 picks as a group this year.

Aundre Pilgrim, Hononegah DE

The 6-4, 225-pound defensive end is extremely fast for his position and known for chasing down runners from one side of the line to the other. He had 42 tackles, including 32 solo. His 15 tackles for loss was six more than any teammate and his six sacks for minus-32 yards were more than twice as many as any other player for NIC-10 champion Hononegah.

Ryan Starck, Boylan LB

The 5-11, 210 pound linebacker was the NIC-10 defensive player of the year. He led Boylan with 64 tackles and also had 13 assisted tackles to spearhead a defense that allowed the fewest points in the NIC-10 (11.6 average). In Boylan’s biggest win, 35-34 in overtime against a 10-win Belvidere North team, Starck had 11 solo tackles and 13 total.

All-area honorable mention

James Benson, Guilford DL; Will Birchen, Eastland/Pearl City LB; Lashawn Gathright, Jefferson LB; Josh Harris, Byron DL; TJ Horton, Auburn DB; Jasper Jenkins, Auburn LB; Grant Johnson, Durand/Pecatonica DL; Braylon Kilduff, Byron DE; Jacob Ross, Byron LB; Kaleb Sanders, Forreston DE; Zac Shuman, Forreston DL.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Hard-hitters stand out on Rockford all-area football team