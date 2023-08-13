Hard Hitters: Who makes the Preseason All-Big Bend Defensive Player of the Year watchlist

We might be six months away from the reveal of the 2023 All-Big Bend teams, but that doesn't mean the conversation about who might make it cant get started.

For the first time in two years, we will have a new Defensive Player of the Year, as back-to-back winner Raylen Wilson is now enrolled at Georgia. With Kickoff Classic games just a few days away, its time to take a look at potential players who could claim the All-Big Bend Defensive Player of the Year crown in December.

As a reminder, this is a preseason watchlist of possible players to win All-Big Bend Defensive Player of the Year, and we are not ranking players 1-10, simply providing 10 possible winners.

All-Big Bend is based on how 17 area head coaches vote for offensive, defensive, specialist players of the year, and first, second, and honorable mention teams. This list is not deciding All-Big Bend, but what players could possibly be honored as Defensive Player of the Year.

Ashton Hampton, DB, Florida High

Florida High Db Ashton Hampton during the Seminoles spring game on May 20, 2023.

Hampton had a busy offseason, taking multiple visits to different universities across the county, ultimately committing to Clemson. With his college decision made, Hampton can shift all his focus to his senior season with Florida High. Coming off last season's loss in the state championship game, Hampton made the All-Big Bend second team posting 48 tackles, one interception and eight pass breakups. Hampton is one of the key pieces of a very talented Florida High defense, quick to the tackle and always lurking in the secondary, his senior season could be a memorable one for the Seminoles.

Josaiah Knight, D-end Gadsden County

Knight is one of the leaders of the new-look Gasden County team under Russell Ellington. Knight has been a constant bright spot for the Jaguars, who have been struggling to find an identity since its state final-four run in 2020. Posting 56 tackles, six sacks and 13 tackles for a loss last season, Knight is ready to follow up his impressive junior campaign with a legendary senior season. Time will tell if Gadsden County will live up to the lofty expectations it has set for itself, but one thing is for sure, Knight will make some noise.

Samarion Robinson, LB Lincoln

With Wilson graduating and enrolling at Georiga, the Lincoln linebacker room took an obvious hit, but they have talent ready to step up. Robinson, a Rutgers commit, is primed to step up into the top spot for Lincoln and will lead a strong Trojans defense this season. In his junior year, Robinson posted 93 tackles, three for a loss and two fumble recovers, and he's expecting to follow up his stellar junior season with an equally impressive senior campaign. A linebacker who flies around the field and is always ready to deliver a big hit, Robinson and Lincoln could have a big year ahead of them.

Keishawn Mashburn, D-line Munroe

Munroe junior defensive tackle and Florida State commit Keishawn Mashburn speaks during 4Quarters Media Day on July 26, 2022, at the Donald L Tucker Civic Center.

There has been a ton of roster turnover at Munroe following the departure of Ellington to Gadsden County, but with Tallahassee native and NFL vet Miachel Gaines coming in as head coach, Mashburn is set to be his star player. The senior was named to All-Big Bend First-Team defense last season and is expected to at the very least do that again this year. Posting 62 tackles and seven sacks, Mashburn is able to burst through opposing offensive lines with ease and almost lives in the opponent's backfield. Mashburn is set for a big season with the Bobcats.

Terry Arnold III, LB North Florida Christian

The defense at NFC is looking strong this year, and one of the players to keep an eye on is Arnold. An ever-present threat in the middle of the field, the senior can pick up receivers running crossing routes or stuff a running back at the line of scrimmage. Posting 133 tackles and four sacks last season, landing on the All-Big Bend First-Team, Arnold is primed for a big senior campaign for the Eagles. Keep an eye on NFC and Arnold this season, because they have the potential to do something special.

Maurice Adams Jr, D-end Florida High

The second representative from Florida High on this list, Adams may not be the flashy name like Hampton, at least not yet, but he's certainly one of the most important pieces of the defense. The junior is an ever-present figure on the Seminole defensive line, and posting 90 tackles and five sacks in his sophomore season, he might be set for an elite season with the state champion hopeful Florida High.

Jalen Wiggins, D-end Rickards

Another junior making the list, Wiggins is one of the best prospects in the Big Bend. Ranked as a four-star by 247Sports, Wiggins posted 70 tackles and an insane 14 sacks for Rickards last season, and the expectation is he'll improve on that this year. There is a lot of optimism in the Rickards camp this season, and there is belief the Raiders could shock the Big Bend this season, and if they do that it's likely Wiggins will be at the center of it.

Chase Harllee, LB Chiles

ChilesÕ Cayman Pope (10) and Chase Harllee (1) tackle their opponent. The Chiles Timberwolves hosted the Sebastian River Sharks on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.

With a new head coach and an experienced defense returning, Harllee and the Chiles defense are likely going to be what the team leans on early in the season. Harllee was one of the key figures of a strong Timberwolves defense last season, and he will be at the center of the defense once again this year. Posting 126 tackles and one sack, Harllee is a great tackler, rarely letting an opposing player by him in the open field. Entering his senior season, he could be in for an impactful year.

Tre’vion Gillyard, DB Madison County

Madison County junior Tre'vion Gillyard (9) runs to the sidelines in the Rural 1 Region 3 quarterfinal matchup between Madison County and Fort White on Nov. 11, 2022, at Boot Hill. The Cowboys won, 36-0.

Gillyard has seen the highs and lows of playing for Madison County during his time as a Cowboy, winning a state championship in 2021, and experiencing the 4-7 season last year. Throughout it all, Gillyard has been one of the best players on Boot Hill, and in his senior campaign, the expectation is the same. Landing on the All-Big Bend First-Team last season, posting 57 tackles and five interceptions, Gillyard will look to lead a younger Madison County team back to its glory days in his final season.

Tanner Lanier, LB Wakulla

Rounding out our list is Lanier, the Wakulla linebacker is a constant threat for a strong War Eagle defense. Last season Lanier had 108 tackles with five sacks, and the senior is set to anchor a Wakulla defense that is strong enough to compete for a state championship. Always quick to track down an opposing player, Lainer wraps up opponents with ferocity, and his energy will be crucial for Wakulla this season.

Liam Rooney covers preps sports for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at LRooney@gannett.com or on Twitter @__liamrooney.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Preseason All-Big Bend Defensive Player of the Year Watchlist