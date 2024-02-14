Hard hitters: Our 2023 Football Defensive Player of the Year, Super Team and All-Stars

It was a year to remember for Fairhaven football, which won the Division 6 Super Bowl, knocking off three higher-seeded teams along the way.

Another highlight for the Blue Devils was winning on Thanksgiving against a Dartmouth team that went undefeated during the regular season and reached the Div. 3 Elite 8.

Old Colony captured its third straight Mayflower Athletic Conference title and Old Rochester captured a share of the South Coast Conference Blue Division title.

Let's take a look at The Standard-Times' top defensive football players for the 2023 season.

New Bedford's Zakari Nunes gets tackled from behind by Dartmouth's Jason Martin.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jason Martin, Dartmouth, Senior

Jason Martin wasn’t allowed to play organized football until his freshman year at Dartmouth High.

“My dad, being a football coach, was always hesitant of me playing football,” said Martin, the son of Dartmouth defensive coordinator Mike Martin. “I grew up playing soccer in the fall, but they say some of the best football players have a background in soccer with their footwork.”

Over four years, Jason Martin developed into one of the area’s most dominant defensive players, earning the 2023 Standard-Times Football Defensive Player of the Year award.

“He’s just a leader,” said Dartmouth head coach Rick White. “He made all the calls on defense. He’s very intelligent. He worked hard every year and led the defense almost every game in tackles.”

Martin said he thrived off of playing for his father.

“Having my dad be on me from freshman year to senior year, it came down to putting the work in and having him always there by my side to push me,” he said. “He was the first person to believe in me. He saw my potential on the defensive side. Between him and my brother (Sean), it’s always family competition that pushes you to be the best.”

Jason Martin

WHY HE WAS SELECTED

With Martin setting the tone on defense, Dartmouth allowed just 15.7 points per contest this year and didn’t give up more than 28 points in a single game on the way to an undefeated regular season and playoff run to the Div. 3 Elite 8.

“Defensively, it’s all effort,” Martin said. “We have great coaches that taught us what to do, but at the end of the day, it came down to beating the guy in front of you. I’d love to take all the credit, but I can’t do that because of how good we were defensively as a team.”

KEY STATS

Martin, a senior captain, led Dartmouth in tackles this year with 113. He also had three hurries, one interception and two fumble recoveries as he was named to the MHSFCA Div. 3 All-State team and a Boston Globe All-Scholastic as a linebacker despite playing the last seven games with a brace on his right arm for a torn ligament.

“It comes down to how bad you want it,” he said.

That same mentality came into play when Dartmouth had a hole to fill on its offensive line and Martin decided to switch from fullback to offensive tackle.

“We had plenty of guys that were going to make plays on offense,” he said. “We needed my size and strength on the line to give them the time to make those plays.

“I like to win. I’m a winner no matter what. Whether I’m playing running back or blocking, it’s all the same thing to me when it comes to winning.”

MVP MOMENT

A highlight to the season for Martin was coming down with an interception late in the first half of Dartmouth’s 28-7 loss to Milton in the Div. 3 Elite 8 that sent his team into the locker room down 14-0.

“It set the tone of the game,” Martin said. “We lost the game, but defensively we hung in there pretty well. That was the best team we faced all year.”

Speed and endurance: Our 2023 Girls Track Athlete of the Year, Super Team and All-Stars

WHAT’S NEXT

Martin is currently competing in indoor track at Dartmouth and will play baseball in the spring. He’s hoping to play Div. 3 football in college while studying engineering, but hasn’t decided on a school yet.

NOTES

The 18-year-old Martin is the son of Mike and Coleen Martin. He has two brothers, Sean and Brandon. … Martin was Dartmouth’s Otto Graham Award nominee this year. … He finished his career with more than 200 tackles.

Stu Burnham

SUPER TEAM

Stu Burnham, Old Colony, Senior

Old Colony head coach Brandon Mendez called Burnham the team’s “best defensive player” and for good reason. The senior outside linebacker had 122 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two interceptions, one sack and 12 passes defended. He also blocked two punts. “Probably the best outside linebacker I’ve coached at Old Colony,” Mendez. “I’d take him at any level of high school football at OLB.” Burnham was named a Mayflower Athletic Conference All-Star and Div. 8 All-State player. He also had an impact on offense, carrying the ball 94 times for 902 yards (9.6 yards per carry), 12 touchdowns and three 2-point conversions. Burnham averaged 34 yards as the team’s kick returner and took one to the house for a score. “He was a perfect fit in our double wing scheme,” Mendez said. “He was shifty and quick. Once he got into the open field, he had great vision and breakaway speed.”

Colby Correia

Colby Correia, Fairhaven, Senior

Whenever the Blue Devils needed to make something happen on defense, Correia delivered, helping Fairhaven capture the Div. 6 Super Bowl with a win over Salem. “Every time when you need a big play on defense, either it’s an interception or fumble recovery or forced fumble, it’s always him,” said Fairhaven head coach Derek Almeida. “This year, he doesn’t cause the fumble against Salem, but he recovers it. He had a real knack for making big plays when we needed it.” The South Coast Conference All-Star also had an impact on offense, carrying the ball 57 times for 565 yards and scoring seven touchdowns. Correia caught four passes for 88 yards and had a key interception in Fairhaven’s upset win over top-seeded Norwell in the state quarterfinals. “He’s a savvy and experienced athlete who knows when you need to make a play in timely moments,” Almeida said.

Caiden Cyr

Caiden Cyr, Apponequet, Senior

Cyr had an impact on both sides of the ball for Apponequet, earning South Coast Conference All-Star honors. On defense, Cyr played free safety, strong safety, outside linebacker and cornerback. He had 36 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble. “He was so smart that if you gave him multiple roles he would follow them all,” said Apponequet head coach Zane Fyfe. “Defensively he was the guy we stuck on everybody’s No. 1. He was a shutdown guy on coverage; we could move him and put him anywhere because of his intelligence.” As the team’s starting quarterback, Cyr completed 51% of his pass attempts for 1,268 yards and connected on 11 scoring strikes. He also had over 350 rushing yards and two TDs. “He threw a tremendous ball,” Fyfe said. “He could really take over a game on the offensive side.”

Anthony Diakite

Anthony Diakite, New Bedford, Senior

Diakite was dominant on the defensive side for New Bedford from the strong safety position. The Southeast Conference All-Star had 43 tackles, 10 assisted tackles, three tackles for loss, four interceptions and two pass breakups. “His physical nature,” said New Bedford head coach Mark DeBrito of what made Diakite stand out. “When he hits you, he hits you. He’s a physical specimen. He would come down hill and knock you down.” Diakite was a three-year starter on both sides of the ball. He also played wide receiver for the Whalers and had three touchdowns this season.

Aaron Lague

Aaron Lague, Fairhaven, Sophomore

Fairhaven head coach Derek Almeida isn’t surprised with the impact Lague had as a two-way starter on the Div. 6 state championship team as a sophomore. “As a freshman, he’s making an impact on an 8-3 team,” Almeida said. “He finished his freshman year strong and hit the ground running as a sophomore. He was an impactful two-way player.” Playing both linebacker and safety, Lague finished the year as Fairhaven’s leading tackler and was named a South Coast Conference All-Star. “He’s a phenomenal tackler,” Almeida said. “He has great instincts finding the football.” Lague was also a solid blocker for the Blue Devils’ ground game and had 78 carries for 593 yards and five touchdowns. He also returned kickoffs and punts. “Every time we gave him the ball, he made a productive play,” Almeida said.

Shawn Markham

Shawn Markham, Old Colony, Senior

Markham finished his career at Old Colony as a four-year starter on both sides of the ball. As a senior safety, he had 71 tackles, four interceptions, 16 passes defended and a forced fumble. “He’s a real smart defensive football player,” said Old Colony head coach Brandon Mendez. “He was the quarterback on defense from the free safety spot.” Markham was also a standout on offense. Playing both running back and quarterback, he had 81 carries for 678 yards (8.4 yards per carry), eight touchdowns and four 2-point conversions and completed 10 of 15 pass attempts for 241 yards. He finished his career third on the school’s all-time touchdown list with 25. “He’s what made us go at times when we needed someone to step up,” Mendez said. Markham averaged 22.7 yards on punt returns and returned two for scores. He also had a net average of over 40 yards as the team’s punter with five falling inside the 5-yard line. Markham was a Mayflower Athletic Conference All-Star and Div. 8 All-State player.

Ryan Oliveira

Ryan Oliveira, Bishop Stang, Senior

Oliveira was a playmaker at defensive tackle, wrecking havoc on opposing offenses. “He made a lot of plays as a pass rusher and run stopper,” said Bishop Stang head coach Dennis Golden. "Nobody successfully single blocked him. He was just a tough kid.” Oliveira had 40.5 tackles, six tackles for loss, two quarterback pressures and three sacks to earn Catholic Central League All-Star honors. The three-year, two-way starter also played tight end on offense and helped the Spartans rack up 2,400 rushing yards. “He’s a heck of a blocker,” Golden said. “We ran behind him a lot. He’s physically tough and he’s physically strong. He was a leader for us.”

Mateo Pina

Mateo Pina, Old Rochester, Senior

Pina set the tone for a young Bulldogs team and came up with big plays on both defense and offense, helping Old Rochester capture a share of the South Coast Conference Blue Division title. “Every game he was always around the ball,” said Old Rochester head coach Bryce Guilbeault. “He always came up with a big play on offense and defense.” Pina led ORR in tackles with 98 from the linebacker position. He also had 11 tackles for loss, four sacks, four forced fumbles and one interception. “He was the heart and soul of the team,” Guilbeault said. “He was a great leader and teammate, and always made big plays.” As ORR’s featured running back, Pina had 892 rushing yards and six touchdowns. He was named a South Coast Conference All-Star and Div. 5 All-State player.

Aydyn Santos

Aydyn Santos, GNB Voc-Tech, Junior

Santos was GNB Voc-Tech’s Defensive Player of the Year. The junior inside linebacker finished with a team-high 92 tackles and also forced two fumbles, earning South Coast Conference All-Star honors. “He has a great natural nose for the ball,” said GNB Voc-Tech head coach Justin Cruz. “He’s a hard worker and leader as a junior. He has the ability to seek out the ball and make plays in big moments. He was definitely our best defensive player.” Santos is a two-year starter on defense.

Devin St. Germaine

Devin St. Germaine, Old Rochester, Junior

St. Germaine was a standout linebacker on defense, helping Old Rochester win a share of the South Coast Conference Blue Division championship. St. Germaine was second on the team in tackles with 87. He also had 12 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one interception. “Devin is a very cerebral player who uses his speed and strength to make plays on both sides of the ball,” said Old Rochester head coach Bryce Guilbeault. In addition to blocking as a fullback on offense, St. Germaine scored three rushing touchdowns. He was named a South Coast Conference All-Star.

Lucas Tremblay

Lucas Tremblay, Apponequet, Junior

Tremblay was a force on both the defensive and offensive lines for Apponequet and was named a South Coast Conference All-Star and Div. 5 All-State player. In his first year starting at defensive tackle, he had 36 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks and a pick six. “Anybody we played that watched the film against us would ask, ‘Who is 52 and where did you find him?’” said Apponequet head coach Zane Fyfe. “He stands out so much. Towards the end of the season, he was tossing people left and right.” He was also a two-year starter on the offensive line. “If we wanted to we could run behind him every time,” Fyfe said. “He’s very talented and he’s only getting better.”

'Greatest moment of my entire life': Fairhaven beats Salem to capture Div. 6 Super Bowl

ALL-STAR TEAM

Dylan Bradley, Apponequet, Senior

Bradley stood out for his contributions on defense as the senior inside linebacker had 75 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, two fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns. “He was a natural and instinctual player,” said Apponequet head coach Zane Fyfe. “He had a nose for the football. He was very, very good for us.” Bradley made contributions on offense, blocking for the record-setting Brody Joly and also rushing for 387 yards and five touchdowns. He also had 12 catches for 132 yards and returned a kickoff return for a score.

CJ Dows, Wareham, Senior

Dows, a senior captain, made his presence felt as a defensive end, helping Wareham enjoy its best season in six years. “He was a threat to get into the backfield all the time,” said Wareham coach Chris Gardner. “He was someone the offensive line had to deal with.” Dows also played on the offensive line and was named a Mayflower Athletic Conference All-Star.

Sawyer Johnson, Old Rochester, Junior

Johnson came back from a torn ACL and had an impact on both the offensive and defensive lines, helping Old Rochester capture a share of the South Coast Conference Blue Division championship. “We changed offensively and defensively when he came back,” said Old Rochester head coach Bryce Guilbeault. Johnson was named a Div. 5 All-State player.

Ryan Letendre, Old Colony, Senior

As a three-year starter on defense, Letendre had 98 tackles, nine tackles for loss and three sacks his senior year as an inside linebacker. “He’s a sideline-to-sideline linebacker,” said Old Colony head coach Brandon Mendez. “He kept us going.” Letendre was also a four-year starter on offense and switched from center to guard this season, helping fill a hole as the Cougars captured their third straight Mayflower Athletic Conference crown. Letendre was named a MAC All-Star.

Colin Monahan, Old Colony, Junior

Monahan had a knack for making plays on both sides of the ball. The junior outside linebacker had 82 tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. “He was just a tough kid and an instinctual player,” said Old Colony head coach Brandon Mendez. "He was fearless. Defensively, he was all over the board.” In addition to blocking as a fullback on offense, Monahan had 405 rushing yards with eight touchdowns and five 2-point conversions. Monahan was named a Mayflower Athletic Conference All-Star.

Jackson Moore, Apponequet Senior

Moore made a name for himself on the defensive side of the ball, playing both inside and outside linebacker for Apponequet. He recorded 54 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and one forced fumble. “He's someone who just works hard and if you need someone on defense to make a tackle, Jackson is going to make it,” said Apponequet head coach Zane Fyfe, noting that Moore also played offensive guard. “He was a staple we had on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.”

Nikko Morris, Fairhaven, Senior

A transfer from Dartmouth, Morris became an impact player on both sides of the ball, helping Fairhaven win the Div. 6 Super Bowl. As a cornerback, his highlight came against top-seeded Norwell when he had an interception late to wrap up the upset win. “He was really good in man coverage,” said Fairhaven head coach Derek Almeida. On offense, Morris kept opposing defenses honest with his big-play ability as he made 15 catches for 200 yards and three touchdowns He also had 12 carries for 130 yards. “As a wide receiver, he was our best weapon,” Almeida said. “He was also a good blocker on the perimeter.”

Nathan Pickup, Fairhaven, Junior

Playing nose guard for the Div. 6 state champions, Pickup was one of the team leaders in sacks. “He did a good job of disrupting the quarterback,” said Fairhaven head coach Derek Almeida. “He’s undersized, but reaped havoc in the backfield. He changed people's blocking schemes. They tried to double team him, but he was still very disruptive to what teams were trying to do in the run game.”

Ty-Rell Pires, Wareham, Freshman

Pires made quite the freshman debut as a two-way player for Wareham. As a middle linebacker, he had 112 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and forced three fumbles to help the Vikings finish with their best record since 2017. “I think he set the tone for the defense,” said Wareham coach Chris Gardner. "He was all over the place. He likes to hit and he plays physical.” The Mayflower Athletic Conference All-Star also carried the ball 86 times for 525 yards and scored two touchdowns and nine 2-point conversions.

Keegan Plante, Bishop Stang, Junior

Plante was named a Catholic Central League All-Star for his contributions as a defensive end for the Spartans. “He played great defensive end for us,” said Bishop Stang head coach Dennis Golden. “He’s got good instincts defensively and was a good pass rusher and good against the run.” Plante had 31.5 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four sacks, two quarterback pressures, two blocked punts and one fumble recovery. He also contributed as a running back on offense, carrying the ball 96 times for 474 yards, three touchdowns and three 2-point conversions. “He ran the ball hard,” Golden said.

Josh Viera, Fairhaven, Sophomore

As a first-year player, Viera made an impact on the defensive line to help Fairhaven win the Div. 6 Super Bowl. “He played a role up front on defense as a defensive end,” said Fairhaven head coach Derek Almeida. “Once he learned the position and what we wanted him to do, he was our most consistent defensive player with execution and going your job.” Viera batted down eight balls throughout the year and had two against Dartmouth on Thanksgiving.

HONORABLE MENTION

Colin Cyr, Apponequet, Sophomore; Evan Dupras, Apponequet, Sophomore; Aaron Procaccini, Apponequet, Sophomore; Kenny Wisniewski, Apponequet, Junior; Wyatt Bergeron, Bishop Stang, Senior; Dominic Cavallo, Bishop Stang, Junior; Gavin DeMoura, Bishop Stang, Senior; Jack Durost, Bishop Stang, Senior; Evan Haley, Bishop Stang, Senior; Dylan Hunt, Bishop Stang, Junior; Eli Ikkela, Bishop Stang, Senior; James Russell, Bishop Stang, Senior; Giorgio Salem, Bishop Stang, Senior; Brock Winslow, Bishop Stang, Sophomore; Dan Yazbeck, Bishop stang, Junior; Jalen Adams, Dartmouth, Senior; Josh Carreiro, Dartmouth, Senior; Maddox Dupre, Dartmouth, Senior; Tom Quinn, Dartmouth, Junior; Chace Feno, Fairhaven, Senior; Will Foster, Fairhaven, Senior; Richard Senna, Fairhaven, Junior; Harrison Cabral, GNB Voc-Tech, Junior; Adam Gadd, GNB Voc-Tech, Senior; Alex Pellegrino, GNB Voc-Tech, Senior; Tyler Vasconcelos, GNB Voc-Tech, Junior; Tayel Guzman, New Bedford, Senior; Nile Monteiro, New Bedford, Junior; Zakari Nunes, New Bedford, Senior; Davon Shields, New Bedford, Junior; Keith Arruda, Old Colony, Senior; Max Finney, Old Colony, Junior; Luke Meelia, Old Colony, Senior; Will Geary, Old Rochester, Senior; Peyton Calvin, Wareham, Junior; Marcel Jones, Wareham, Senior.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: 2023 Football Defensive Player of the Year, Super Team and All-Stars