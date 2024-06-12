Are there hard feelings at LSU toward USC over 2003 split title?

USC and LSU football are less than three months away from their huge 2024 season opener. As game time approaches, you will see and hear more stories about the 2003 college football season and the national title the two programs split.

LSU’s 2003 defense was undeniably nasty, as we wrote a few years ago:

Imagine what it would have been like for the 2003 USC Trojans to face the 2003 LSU Tigers. On offense, the Trojans would have gone up against the best defense they had played all season. The 2003 LSU defense allowed more than 19 points just once. That was in a 55-24 win over Arkansas. Some of those points were scored (by Arkansas) in garbage time against LSU’s backups. This Tiger defense was never exposed, not even once. The Florida loss at home was because the offense came to a crashing halt and scored only seven points in Tiger Stadium.

USC and LSU never got to play in the 2003 season. The Trojans claimed the Associated Press national championship. LSU won the BCS title. What do LSU fans think about USC 21 years later? Matt Moscona of ESPN Radio in Baton Rouge joined us to discuss that and a lot of other USC-LSU topics.

We discuss the 2003 national championship at the 28:42 mark of our video at The Voice of College Football:

