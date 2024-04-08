[Getty Images]

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright believes Mikel Arteta's side have "gone to another level" in defence, after the Gunners recorded their fifth consecutive away clean sheet against Brighton.

"It is very impressive," Wright said on Match of the Day. "Arsenal this season, especially after what we saw happen at this stage of last season, have gone to another level defensively.

"When Brighton actually broke through their press, the four players in the backline were organised, and you can see how everyone is determined to get that ball back. They did that on so many occasions.

"It was very, very tough for Brighton to get anything once Arsenal just calmed themselves down. With this kind of defending, they were just very hard to beat.

"This is what the manager was talking about when he spoke about commitment and what it means. This kind of block, where every single player is in line with or behind the ball, helped to get the clean sheet.

"What it may mean in this race, to not concede goals, is why you could see those kinds of celebrations.

"There is a lot of hard work that goes into that defensive unit and what they are trying to do."

Arsenal have won 10 of their last 11 games, without ever trailing at any point in any of those matches.

