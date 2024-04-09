[Getty Images]

Former West Ham United defender Matthew Upson discussing Arsenal's draw with Bayern Munich on BBC Radio 5 Live:

"It was a bit of a different Arsenal tonight.

"They've been so good defensively and then it was probably two mistakes in defending that allowed the goals for Bayern Munich.

"Arsenal wanted to dominate the ball and create all the opportunities but the middle of the park for Bayern Munich was so solid and really condensed the space. They didn't allow a lot to go past them and put in some really good tackles – it was a top performance from Bayern.

"Whether they can play as well as that at home we will have to wait and see, but it was hard for Arsenal to create chances."

On Bukayo Saka's penalty appeal: "We've got to say on this occasion it is not a penalty for the foul on Bukayo Saka.

"I like what he does and how he is as a player but he has tried to engineer the decision on this one. His leg comes out in an unnatural position, it is not in his natural stride.

"The referee has made the right decision."