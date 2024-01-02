Harbor grad Hood announces retirement from coaching football

Jan. 2—Staff Report

On Monday, Harbor graduate Dean Hood announced his retirement from coaching football.

Hood had guided Murray State for four seasons from 2019-23.

"Earlier this morning, head football coach Dean Hood informed me that he will be departing Murray State and retiring from coaching. I want to personally thank coach Hood for his leadership over the past four years and for being a positive influence on the lives of so many of our Racer student-athletes," Director of Athletics Nico Yantko said in a statement. "Over the last year and a half, I have thoroughly enjoyed having the opportunity to work with coach Hood. He is not only a well-respected football coach, but an even better man. I know all of Racer Nation joins me in thanking coach Hood, his wife Crystal, his two sons, Trey and Daven, and his two daughters, Jada and Cordia, for everything they have done for our University and community, and we wish them all the best with this new endeavor."

Named the 19th head coach of the Racers in December of 2019, Hood led the program through the uncertain period of COVID-19 when 463 days passed between games before they could play their first game with Hood on the sidelines.

Hood was also instrumental in the Racers gaining the opportunity to join the Missouri Valley Football Conference when they played their first season in 2023.

"It has been a tremendous honor and privilege to have served as the head football coach of the Murray State Racers for the last four years," Hood said in a statement. "I have been extremely blessed to have worked with so many outstanding young men and coaches who have made a huge impact on this University, team and community. To say my time here in Murray was special is an understatement. I cannot thank President Dr. Bob Jackson and the entire athletic department staff enough for instilling their trust in me to lead the program.

"I want to thank Director of Athletics Nico Yantko for allowing me to guide our team into the Missouri Valley Football Conference, a huge feat for all of us. I also want to give a special thank you to our fans, donors, and community members for your unwavering support.

"Our community is unbelievably special and I have cherished our time together more than you will ever know. The future of Murray State football is extremely bright and my wife, Crystal, our children, and we will be Racers for life."

At Murray State,

Hood led the Racers

to their first back-to-back winning seasons

in 2020 and 2021, marking just third time the program had accomplished this since 1999-00.

When the 2020 season was pushed to early 2021, Hood's Racers produced one of the best turnarounds in the nation with a 5-2 record, MSU's first winning season since 2011 and the program's best Ohio Valley Conference record since 2005.

Hood was named

the 2020 OVC Coach of the Year, becoming the fourth in Murray State history to be honored.

The Racers' 5-0 start matched the 1995 team for the best start in school history and the Racers jumped into the FCS Top-25.

In 2023, Hood and the Racers began play in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. MSU defeated Presbyterian 41-10 (Sept. 2) for its 1,000th win and won its inaugural MVFC game over Indiana State 30-28 (Sept. 30).

Hood's career began

as a Hall of Fame player at Ohio Wesleyan in 1986.

As an assistant for coach Roy Kidd at Eastern Kentucky from 1994-00, Hood returned to EKU in 2008 as head coach and led the Colonels to a pair of OVC championships.

Hood was OVC Coach of the Year in 2008, AFCA Regional Coach of the Year in 2011 and was a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award in both 2008 and 2014.

Hood was successful in many other career stops. including Wake Forest, Charlotte and Kentucky.