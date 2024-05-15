Harbor golfers dominate at 1A District Championships

May 15—It was a day of dominance for Harbor prep golfers at the 1A District 4 Girls Golf Championships on Tuesday at the Tumwater Valley Golf Course.

Grays Harbor County golfers took nine of the top 10 spots, including the individual and team championships as well as all top six state-qualifying positions.

Montesano senior Hailey Blancas added another milestone to her legacy, shooting a 78 6-over par to finish her two-day total at 151, winning the district championship by 10 strokes over Elma sophomore standout and last year's district-champion Olivia Moore.

"Huge congratulations to Hailey Blancas for playing like a champion both days," Elma assistant coach Ryan Moore said. "She was extremely steady and a pleasure to watch."

While Blancas dominated on the individual leaderboard, it was the Eagles that proved they were the team to beat once again at this season's tournament.

Led by Olivia Moore's 161, Elma claimed four of the league's top six state-qualifying spots, with junior Sophia Hamilton placing third (188) and teammates Camberly Burgess and Aubrey Moore in fifth and sixth place, respectively, as the Eagles won their second-consecutive district championship.

Assistant coach Ryan Moore commended the Eagles' two seniors — Aubrey Moore and Burgess — for their performances in helping Elma to the title.

Aubrey Moore rebounded after a first-round score of 107 to birdie No. 2 and No. 5 and, after letting holes 14 and 16 get away from her, refocused to par the 17th.

Burgess played what Coach Moore said was "her most steady round of the season" on Monday and had a sportsmanship moment that made her coaches beam with pride.

"The coaches are especially proud that when she was informed that she had illegally moved the ball on the 5th-hole fringe, she self-reported the 1-stroke penalty at the official scorer's table, revising her score," Coach Moore said.

The penalty was the difference in Hoquiam senior Eva Jump leapfrogging Burgess for fourth place as the two were separated by one stroke 198-199.

It didn't damper Elma's victory party as four Eagles are headed to the state tournament, where the Eagles placed third last season.

"It is a huge accomplishment getting four players into the state championship," Coach Moore said. "It is a goal this team made for itself at dinner right after their 3rd-place finish in state last year and they are excited to get back on the course tomorrow to prepare for a state-title run."

Elma totalled 76 points to win the title, with Montesano (67), Hoquiam (38) and King's Way Christian (33) placing 2-4.

Harbors golfers occupied each of the first nine spots on the leaderboard as Montesano's Maggi Kupka and Jessie LaLonde placed 7-8 and Hoquiam's Molly Gundersen taking ninth place.

Defending state-champion Blancas, state runner-up Olivia Moore and the rest of the state qualifiers will compete at the 1A State Championships on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Riverside Golf Club in Chehalis.

Results

Team standings: 1, Elma 76 points. 2, Montesano 67. 3, Hoquiam 38. 4, King's Way Christian 33.

Individual (top six qualify for state): 1, Hailey Blancas, Montesano (73-78, 151). 2, Olivia Moore, Elma (81-80, 161). 3, Sophia Hamilton, Elma (96-92, 188). 4, Eva Jump, Hoquiam (102-96, 198). 5, Camberly Burgess, Elma (98-101, 199). 6, Aubrey Moore, Elma (104-94, 201). 7, Maggi Kupka, Montesano (102-100, 202). 8, Jessie LaLonde, Montesano (107-103, 210). 9, Molly Gundersen, Hoquiam (107-104, 211). 10, Ava Moats, King's Way Christian (102-112, 214). 11, Lucy Scott, Montesano (114-112, 226). 12, Faith Harlow, KWC (115-113, 228). 13, Cora Bisher, Hoquiam (119-114, 233). 14, Sydney Short, KWC (117-124, 241). 15, Rayna Fabianek (114-135, 249).