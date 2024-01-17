Harbor, East Jordan girls earn LMC wins; Charlevoix boys keep rolling

HARBOR SPRINGS — Olivia Flynn’s 25 points helped the Harbor Springs girls basketball team pull away from Traverse City St. Francis Tuesday night in a 42-35 victory.

The Rams again closed a game out strong, though buckled down defensively in the middle, allowing just 10 points between the second and third quarters.

Stefi Reskevics also added 10 points in the low scoring game for the Rams.

Harbor Springs (6-2, 3-1 LMC) next heads to Kalkaska on Thursday, Jan. 18.

Elk Rapids 57, Boyne City 29

BOYNE CITY — The Boyne City girls basketball team found out how good Elk Rapids can be Tuesday, falling in a 57-29 final against the Elks.

Boyne opened strong, trailing just 13-10 after one, before the Elks took over.

Addy Burns and Elly Wilcox each scored nine for the Ramblers and Braydin Noble stood out defensively, holding Elks’ Morgan Bergquist to just six.

Boyne City (4-5) will next head to East Jordan on Thursday, Jan. 18.

East Jordan 55, Charlevoix 46

EAST JORDAN — The East Jordan girls just need some games under their belt.

With just three games played in December, that’s starting to happen for the Red Devils and it showed Tuesday night that things are improving in a 55-46 victory over Charlevoix.

“We just made some shots tonight,” EJ coach Tim Smith said. “We were good from the line. We were 15 of 22 and we played with good energy and scored off our defense, which was nice to get us going. I thought we got a really good game out of June (Kirkpatrick).”

Kirkpatrick led the way with 23 points for the Red Devils, though Smith was also impressed with some assists she had. Grace Nemecek also had 11 and Lillian Stone added 10 points.

For Charlevoix, Abbey Wright finished with 22 points and 15 rebounds and Karlee Eaton added 11 points, four assists and three steals.

East Jordan also earned the JV victory on the night.

Next up for Charlevoix (5-4, 3-1 LMC) will be a visit from Elk Rapids on Thursday, Jan. 18. East Jordan (4-3, 1-2) will welcome in Boyne City on Thursday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

LAKE MICHIGAN

Charlevoix 66, East Jordan 42

CHARLEVOIX — Charlevoix’s boys continued to rake Tuesday at home when East Jordan visited, securing their 10th victory with a 66-42 win.

“I thought our defense got us going early,” Charlevoix coach Anthony Troshak said. “We were able to convert off of some turnovers. We had a lapse in the third quarter, much credit to East Jordan, they kept battling and closed the gap in the third.”

Troy Nickel and the Charlevoix boys kept their foot on the gas Tuesday night when East Jordan visited in LMC action.

It was a 50-36 game after three, following an 18-point halftime advantage.

“I’m proud of how we responded in the third quarter, but just got down too much and every time we would make a run, they would counter,” EJ coach Nate Dzwik said. “Credit to Charlevoix and their staff, as Anthony has them playing hard with a single mindset.”

Troy Nickel led for Charlevoix with 20 points, six steals and four rebounds, Vitale Collins had 10, Hudson Vollmer had nine and four assists and Ryan Pearl added eight.

For EJ, William Webb and Lucas Stone scored 10 each and Korbyn Russell had six.

Charlevoix (10-1, 4-1 LMC) will visit Elk Rapids up next on Friday, Jan. 19 for a three-game road stand, while East Jordan (3-5, 0-4) will travel to Boyne City on Friday.

TC St. Francis 59, Harbor Springs 50

TRAVERSE CITY — The Harbor Springs boys overcame a double-digit halftime deficit a couple times Tuesday night against Traverse City St. Francis, but could never get over the hump in a 59-50 loss.

The Rams cut the lead down to two on a couple occasions, but the Glads extended things back out each time.

Braeden Flynn led with 14 points for Harbor, Colin Lang had 13 points and Rider Bartel added 10 points.

Harbor Springs (6-5, 3-3 LMC) will get in a visit from Kalkaska on Friday, Jan. 19 up next.

NON-CONFERENCE

Harbor Light 74, TC Bulldogs 10

HARBOR SPRINGS — The defensive clamps came down Tuesday night for the Harbor Light Christian boys basketball team, as they pulled out a 74-10 victory over the Traverse City Bulldogs.

Harbor Light also led 54-10 at halftime against TC.

“The boys tonight played 32 minutes of team defense,” Harbor Light coach Jason Roussin said. “It was a good team win tonight and great to get a game back on our schedule.”

David Chamberlin led with 17 points and six rebounds for Harbor Light, Truett Kruger had 13 points, Corin Paulus had 11 and six rebounds and Ben Hanes scored 11 off the bench.

Harbor Light also earned the JV win in a 65-24 game, led by Ayden Burns’ 14 points and six steals.

Harbor Light (9-2) next welcomes in Pellston on Friday, Jan. 19.

