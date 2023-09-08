Advertisement

Harbor Creek football reached an important milestone in win over Conneaut

Jeff Uveino, Erie Times-News
HARBORCREEK — Everything seemed to go according to plan for Harbor Creek.

Its offense ran at will. Its defense forced Conneaut (1-2) backward repeatedly. Its quarterback even got to show off his arm.

Harbor Creek High School junior Tyshawn Jones runs for a first-half touchdown against Conneaut Area Senior High in Harborcreek Township.
Thursday’s 42-0 victory was the 400th in the 95-year history of Harbor Creek football.

For head coach Troy Budziszweski’s 2023 group, though, it was win number one. And in front of a spirited crowd at Paul J. Weitz Stadium, it was an encouraging effort for a team nearing the crucial part of its schedule.

Tysean Jones scored three first-half touchdowns and the Huskies (2-1) coasted after building a 27-point lead before halftime. Even more dominant, however, was the Huskies’ defense, which smothered Conneaut’s short-passing game and dispelled its perimeter run game.

“Those guys played hard on defense, and that’s not just a credit to them, but all 56 guys on the team,” Budziszewski said. “We all work hard throughout the week… The way we practice, we get a lot of reps and it’s a credit to everyone on the team.”

Running wild

Jones scored on back-to-back, highlight-reel plays in the first half. He broke several tackles on his way to a 65-yard rushing touchdown and then, after his defense forced a three-and-out, Jones navigated his way to a 40-yard score.

The junior finished with 172 rushing yards despite not playing a snap in the second half.

Harbor Creek High School junior Heath Betza throws against Conneaut Area Senior High.
HC’s other first-half touchdown came on a 30-yard pass from Heath Betza to CJ Pias.

“I love these guys,” the junior quarterback said. “They mean the world to me, and I hope I mean the world to them, too. Whatever we can do to win.”

Harbor Creek enacted a running clock when Lance Brown scored from nine yards out with 6:23 left in the third quarter. Elliot Backstrom added a rushing TD for the Huskies, which didn’t surrender a first down on defense until late in the second quarter.

Prepping for region play

Harbor Creek recognized its seniors before the game, a modern custom for the program’s home opener.

The Huskies kick off a stretch of five consecutive Region 5 games when they host Corry on Sept. 15. They’ll then play Girard, General McLane, Fort LeBoeuf and North East in what promises to be a trying stretch.

“Every week you want to get on track,” Budziszewski said. “We know the region we play in, there are no off weeks.”

Contact Jeff Uveino at juveino@timesnews.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter,@realjuveino.

