Harbaugh selected for induction into Michigan Sports Hall of Fame with Edwards, Long, Foote, Respert

Syndication: USA TODAY

DETROIT — Jim Harbaugh has been selected for a spot in the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame.

Harbaugh leads a list of inductees announced Friday night, recognizing the Los Angeles Chargers coach for capping his career at Michigan with a national championship four decades after he was a star quarterback for the Wolverines.

He will be honored on Oct. 17 at the Sound Board Theater in Detroit along with fellow former Michigan football players Braylon Edwards, Jake Long and Larry Foote along with Shawn Respert, Michigan State’s all-time leading scorer in basketball.

Ex-Tigers Ivan Rodriguez and Cecil Fielder, former Detroit Shock star Deanna Nolan and late three-time Vezina Trophy winner Tony Esposito, who was a goaltender at Michigan Tech, also were selected for induction.

Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland, a four-time Stanley Cup winning executive with the Red Wings, was voted in as a contributor.

Former Pistons player and Detroit Mercy great Earl Cureton, who died in February, will be honored as a Michigan Treasure at the induction. The late Don Shane, sports director at WXYZ-TV for two-plus decades, will be inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame’s media category.