Harbaugh explains why Ravens wanted Cunningham and what his role will be

After moving back and forth between the New England Patriots' active roster and practice squad, rookie quarterback Malik Cunningham seized an opportunity to sign to the Baltimore Ravens' active roster.

Ravens' coach John Harbaugh was thrilled to sign the versatile player, who took reps at quarterback and wide receiver with New England. With Baltimore now carrying an abnormal amount of quarterback on their roster, with four, Harbaugh was quick to define Cunningham's role.

"It's definitely different, a unique situation," Harbaugh told the media. "From a quarterback perspective, it's a future type of move."

The Ravens already have their quarterback of the future in Lamar Jackson, who this past April signed a five-year extension that made him the highest paid player in the NFL at that time, but Cunningham could quickly solidify his role as their backup. With veteran QB's Tyler Huntley and Josh Johnson on expiring contracts, Harbaugh's statement could mean he believes in Cunningham to be the primary backup for years to come.

""It's going to be really interesting to see how he develops," Harbaugh added of Cunningham. "He's a quarterback, there's no doubt about that. He's here to develop as a quarterback."

It was that same commitment from Harbaugh that sold Cunningham on signing with Baltimore in the first place.

"When he told me that, I was all ears," Cunningham said. "I was like, 'Yeah, I'm sliding. I'm not going to stay [in New England].'"

While Harbaugh told Cunningham that he would be a quarterback, the experienced coach had also said that Cunningham would continue to participate in practices in three different roles -- quarterback, wide receiver, and the special team's unit -- similar to what he was already doing with the Patriots.

In a move that left Patriots players and fans upset, Cunningham also added that he believed he deserved a chance to play.

"A lot of those guys knew I was capable of going out there and making plays and helping the team compete," Cunningham said of his time in New England. "You just have to take it with a grain of salt with the coaching and what the coaches want for the best of the team, which was to put somebody else in. But I knew and my teammates knew I should have had a chance to be out there."

