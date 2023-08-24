Happy Valley creator Sally Wainwright gets new BBC drama

David M. Benett - Getty Images

Happy Valley creator Sally Wainwright has landed a new BBC drama called Hot Flush.

The TV icon – who is also behind hits such as Last Tango in Halifax and Gentleman Jack – will write and be an executive producer on the new BBC One series.

According to the synopsis, Hot Flush will follow "five women of a certain age who come together to create a makeshift, butt-of-the-joke punk-rock band in order to enter a talent contest", and discover they have a lot more to say than they thought.

Dia Dipasupil - Getty Images

Related: Happy Valley's season 3 finale wasn't the ending we expected – in a good way

The story "follows the women as they deal with demanding jobs, grown-up children who still eat up their energy, dependent parents, husbands who've let them down and the menopause", as the group "becomes a catalyst for change in the women's lives, and it's going to make them question everything".

"As the story (set in Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire) progresses, it's more than music that binds them," the synopsis adds.

"A deeply potent, long-buried secret connects Kitty and Beth, the two unlikely creative masterminds behind the band, and it's a secret that could tear everything apart."

David M. Benett - Getty Images

Related: Obsession star Charlie Murphy on filming Happy Valley at same time

Wainwright said: "I've been wanting to write a series like this for a long time. It's a celebration of women of a certain age, and all the life-stuff they suddenly find themselves negotiating/dealing with.

"The show is also my own personal homage to Rock Follies of '77, and the feisty Little Ladies who woke me up to what I wanted to do with my life when I was 13."

Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, added: "We're so excited to have the magnificent Sally Wainwright back writing on the BBC, with the brilliant Drama Republic team producing.

"Hot Flush is a sharply observed, vibrant and vital story of five very different women at the same stage in their lives, joined together by their love of music. But that's just the start and – as you'd expect from Sally – there are twists and turns aplenty to keep viewers enthralled."

Hot Flush will air on BBC One and stream on BBC iPlayer.

You Might Also Like