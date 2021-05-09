Happy senior day: JSU celebrates five players, enjoys a win, watches Androlevich shine

May 9—JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State's softball win Sunday didn't matter, but it did. If that makes sense.

The four-team bracket for this week's Ohio Valley Conference tournament was already set before Sunday's final day of the regular season. Fourth-seeded JSU's 4-3 win over top-seeded Southeast Missouri didn't change anything.

Still, it provided a boost as the Gamecocks (23-23, 21-13 OVC) prepare to face SEMO (28-15, 23-6) again in Thursday's opening round at 1 p.m. SEMO already took both games of the three-game series Saturday, but the Gamecocks avoided a sweep and can stick out their collective chests just a little bit.

"It's a big win going into the tournament, because we've got them Thursday," senior Jada Terry said. "I wanted SEMO to know we're not a team you could look past. We're going to be ready to play, and we'll beat them when it matters."

Sunday's win allowed junior pitcher Lexi Androlevich a chance to show off her rejuvenated self. She struggled early in the season and hadn't pitched in a game in nearly seven weeks before this weekend.

On Saturday, she pitched a couple of innings to finish Game 1 and allowed one run. On Sunday, she entered in relief with one out and bases loaded in the fifth inning with JSU trailing 3-2. She got all-OVC performer Kaylee Anderson to ground into a force out at home. Then, Androlevich struck out Kimmy Wallen to end the inning.

She finished the game, allowing two hits, one walk and no runs. JSU rallied with two runs in the bottom of the fifth, and Androlevich (1-3) got her first win of the season.

"Lexi, she works hard, and she's struggled. In the middle of the season, she kind of lost her swag, lost her confidence. Even checked out a little bit mentally," JSU coach Jana McGinnis said. "Even at practice, we've been seeing a turnaround, and she's getting it back, and that's good to see. I believe in her, and I want her to believe in herself. She needed that to give herself confidence."

Story continues

Sunday's win came on the day JSU honored its seniors. Fifth-year senior Alexus Jimmerson is completing the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA Division I Council awarded to spring-sports athletes who lost out when COVID-19 shut down the season last year.

However, fourth-year seniors Reagan Watkins, Nicole Rodriguez and Terry are wrapping up their softball careers, too. Also, a senior from last year, current medical school student Ryann Luna, was invited back for the pregame ceremony as senior day was one of the things lost last year when the season was canceled.

It all added up to an emotional start to the day for JSU — even more so than senior day usually is.

The players who are returning even took time to decorate the locker room in honor of the seniors. Also, a special video was prepared.

"I'm trying not to think about leaving because I don't want to be sad, but this morning, I was super anxious to get up here," said Terry, the team leader in batting average (.354), hits (51), home runs (10), RBIs (40), runs (25) and outfield assists (four).

What to know

—Savannah Sudduth appeared to injure her ankle when she hit the first base bag awkwardly when grounding out in the first inning. She left the game and didn't return, as Chaney Phillips replaced her.

—Terry was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Jimmerson was 0-for-1, but she had two RBIs on a pair of sacrifice flies. She pitched the first 4 1/3 innings and allowed three runs, including two earned runs.

—JSU's two-run fifth inning included three walks, an error and one of Jimmerson's sacrifice fly, but no hits.

—Keeli Bobbitt, the No. 9 hitter, was 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs. In the last six games, she is 2-for-8 with five walks, five runs and five stolen bases.

Who said

—McGinnis on the win: "Any time you can win to send the season, and on senior day, it's just a good move and a good thing."

—McGinnis on Sudduth going out in the first inning: "If she's not able to go in the tournament, that leaves the door open for somebody else to step up. I'm not going to worry about it. We've just got to hope that she'll be OK and get ready for the tournament."

Next up

—The OVC tournament will be at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. After No. 1 SEMO and No. 4 JSU face off at 1 p.m. Thursday in the double-elimination tournament, No. 2 Eastern Kentucky and No. 3 Austin Peay will play Thursday at 5 p.m. The two winners will play Friday at 10 a.m., and the two losers will play Friday at 2 p.m. An elimination game will be at 6 p.m. The championship round is Saturday at noon.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.