‘So happy for you’ – Real Madrid star sends message to Barcelona’s İlkay Gündoğan

Barcelona star İlkay Gündoğan was on Wednesday the recipient of a message of congratulations, on the part of a leading member of the defensive ranks at Real Madrid.

As much comes fresh off the former’s latest starring display on the international stage.

Germany marked their return to action a short time ago, facing off with Hungary in the country’s 2nd group stage fixture at Euro 2024.

When all was said and done, Julian Nagelsmann’s troops emerged on the right side of a 2-0 result, to book their spot in the knockout rounds of the competition.

And the aforementioned İlkay Gündoğan proved himself the star of the show.

After first laying on Jamal Musiala’s first-half opener, the Barcelona star later turned goalscorer himself, to kill off any remaining hope of a comeback on the part of Hungary.

Gündoğan, in turn, has since been lavished in praise by fans, players and pundits from across the continent.

And, as alluded to above, such individuals were joined in revealing their delight for the midfield veteran by one of Real Madrid’s most high-profile stars on Wednesday night.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Antonio Rüdiger, who also played his part in Germany’s latest victory, unveiled a photo of he and Gündoğan accompanied by the caption:

“So happy for you brother Gündogan”

📱Antonio Rüdiger vía IG: "Me alegro mucho por ti, hermano Gündogan". pic.twitter.com/MANr0n4J1f — Som I Serem FCB (@Somhiseremfcb) June 19, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN