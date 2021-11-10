'Happy hunting': Panthers DE Brian Burns calls out Patriots QB Mac Jones for explanation of tackle, lack of apology

Carolina Panthers pass rusher Brian Burns would like an apology, but New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones says he’s moved on. On Wednesday, the war of words between the Panthers and Patriots continued.

Controversy started after Jones grabbed Burns' ankle during the Patriots' win Sunday. The rookie quarterback said he thought the defensive end had the football following a fumble and explained he was trying to make a tackle. Speaking for the first time since the play happened, Burns said he doesn’t buy that account.

"It would be nice to have an apology, but it's not going to happen," Burns said on Wednesday. "However the NFL handles it, it's on them. I would just like to play them again. I wish all my fellow D-end brothers happy hunting. That's all."

Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns is taken off the field after getting hunt during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.

When asked on Wednesday if he thought about reaching out to Burns to apologize, Jones said his focus was on Sunday’s matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

“I already addressed that situation,” Jones said. “I'm just looking forward to playing in this game with the guys we have on our team this week. We're already moving forward and getting ready to play this week.”

The play in question happened with 39 seconds left in the first quarter. Burns strip sacked Jones, and when the ball bounced behind the players, the quarterback grabbed the defensive end's ankle and didn't let go. Burns looked hurt initially but returned to the game only to depart with an ankle injury later.

Speaking on Monday, on WEEI’s Merloni & Fauria show, Jones said, "It was a bang-bang play. I didn't mean to hurt anybody or anything like that. I was just trying to tackle him and make the play because I didn’t really know what was going on.”

Burns didn't practice on Wednesday and it's unknown if he'll play against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. He feels the incident looks worse after watching the film. The NFL is looking into the play, per multiple reports.

"I thought it was some bull at first for him to grab my ankle in the first place," Burns said. "After watching the video and ... him just walking away, everything didn't seem right about it. I'm down there in pain. He just looked at me and walked off like he did his job or some bull like that.

“After seeing that, that's when I realized, 'Damn!'”

