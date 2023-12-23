Happy holidays: No. 13 Illini rout rivals

Dec. 22—ST. LOUIS — Terrence Shannon Jr. and Quincy Guerrier combined to deliver No. 13 Illinois a decisive win at Enterprise Center on Friday night.

Shannon poured in 30 points and Guerrier added 28 points to lift the Illini to an 97-73 win, with Coleman Hawkins chipping in 15 points of his own.

Illinois jetted out to a 49-24 halftime lead and never looked back as it claimed its first win in the series since Dec. 22, 2021.

"We just came out and played with energy," Shannon told FS1's Robbie Hummel after the game. "Everybody was invested and we just came out and stayed together the whole 40 minutes."

Illinois was able to atone for a 93-71 loss to the Tigers on Dec. 22, 2022.

"It's a little better than last year. Start to finish, it was really pretty solid," Underwood said. "I thought defensively we were just spectacular in the first half ... Terrence was so influential on (Sean) East early. That was pretty solid tonight."

More of Brad Underwood's thoughts ...

On Shannon: "I don't think he left any doubt who the best player on the court was tonight. And that was probably on both ends. He just controlled the game early with his speed, and that comes from our defense and our rebounding. Terrence was elite tonight.

"He's as violent a driver of the basketball as I've seen. Quincy just is violent with his downhill drives ... when he gets to shooting that basketball like that, he's turned into a pretty solid defender."

On an older group than years' past: "I hope our fans see it. There's tremendous connectivity, they're fun. This group is fun to have fun with, there's no agendas. They want to play to win."