Happy Holidays! Your favorite Sooners as your favorite Thanksgiving dishes

While the Oklahoma Sooners have given a lot of people a lot of reasons to be thankful this year, they still have some more opportunities to make fans even more thankful, starting with a game against in-state rival Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Thanksgiving is a time of reflection about all the things we are thankful for and a time that we can all sit back and indulge in some of our favorite foods. While we enjoy our family, friends, and favorite foods, the Sooners remain on our minds. If these Sooners were our favorite Thanksgiving staples, who would be what?

Caleb Williams is the Turkey

Nov 20, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) runs for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

You absolutely have to have the centerpiece for every Thanksgiving dinner Caleb Williams is that for this Sooners team. While he is in a bit of a slump, Williams has been the focal point of the Sooners attack since taking over for Spencer Rattler mid-game versus Texas.

Williams’ personality is more reminiscent of a deep-fried turkey full of much more flavor than that of a plain oven-baked turkey.

Nik Bonitto is Mac and Cheese

Oklahoma’s Nik Bonitto (11) celebrates after sacking Iowa State’s Brock Purdy (15) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Iowa State Cyclones at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Oklahoma won 28-21. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Nik Bonitto has made his name as an edge player for Alex Grinch’s Speed D. Officially, he’s a Rush linebacker but in regards to his performance and overall impact on the game, he’s as consistent as they come. This Sooners defense wouldn’t be worth the hoopla without him.

For that reason, we’ve got Bonitto as the mac and cheese of this team. This defense is at its best when Bonitto is disruptive and active much like your dinner spread is infinitely better when there’s a pan of hot, oven-baked mac and cheese sitting on the table.

Story continues

Marvin Mims is your favorite pie

Dec 19, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) scores a touchdown past Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Mason Chambers (33) during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Marvin Mims has been a playmaker since he stepped on campus. From shattering freshman records last year and putting this team on his back in the Red River Showdown, he’s done nothing but bring joy and excitement to the team. He’s the pie of the Oklahoma Sooners. He makes plays, puts smiles on faces and you just know when he has the ball things are better because of it.

Perrion Winfrey is the dressing or stuffing

Oklahoma’s Perrion Winfrey (8) hits Iowa State’s Brock Purdy (15) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Iowa State Cyclones at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Perrion Winfrey serves a vital role for his team and while it’s not particularly flashy it’s important. He is a disruptor. Someone that does the dirty work and isn’t necessarily rewarded or congratulated for it.

However, it’s very essential.

Perrion Winfrey is the stuffing/dressing on your Thanksgiving plate. Winfrey does things that aren’t sexy or overly appealing but he attacks linemen at the point of attack and creates opportunities for others. Dressing or stuffing serves the same purpose. A complementary piece for the rest of the meal. Without either, you can’t appreciate the rest of your food as much.

Jeremiah Hall are the Yams/Sweet potatoes

Oct 16, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners tight end Jeremiah Hall (27) catches a touchdown pass during the first quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

This was the easiest comparison. Jeremiah Hall plays the Sooners’ jack of all trades position at H-Back. It’s not quite a fullback and not quite a tight end either, but a perfect combination of both.

The versatility of the position is its best quality. Yams and sweet potatoes can be the same thing. they can be an excellent dish by themselves served with cinnamon, brown sugar, or paired in some cases with marshmallows. Or they can be turned into pies to maximize their flavor.

The Sooners have long found ways to maximize Jeremiah Hall as he currently sits at 74 career touches and has 13 touchdowns.

1

1