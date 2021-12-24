Happy Festivus: Airing of Notre Dame Grievances!

Happy Festivus!

For those who are fans of Seinfeld I don’t need to say anything more but for those who aren’t, and who are unaware of Festivus, here’s a quick summary:

Celebrated annually on December 23 as an alternative to the the pressures and commercialism of Christmas.

Traditions for this holiday include Festivus dinner, an unadorned aluminum Fesitvus pole, the “Feats of Strength”, and “Airing of Grievances”.

Since an unadorned pole would be hard to write about and wrestling someone can be hard to pull off through written word, let’s instead focus on the Airing of Grievances when it comes to Notre Dame football.

In a year that has seen some incredible highs, I have no doubt we all have some things we feel the need to get some things off our chests. I’ll begin with a few of mine and you can share yours on any social media platform, too.

Future at Wide Receiver

What does the future of Notre Dame at the wide receiver look like? It’s spotty at best for now. Will Avery Davis come back for another year after tearing his ACL? Will Kevin Austin take advantage of an extra year of eligibility after finally breaking out in 2021?

Notre Dame brought in just one receiver in this recruiting class.

Will another be added in the February signing period?

There are fixes but it’s a clear place of concern both in the present and for the future.

Pursuing a Quarterback in the Portal

Jack Coan graduates after the Fiesta Bowl and that makes way for Tyler Buchner to seemingly be set to take over full-time as Notre Dame’s starting quarterback in 2022. I don’t know what the future holds for Drew Pyne after the way things were handled in 2021. Perhaps its the portal for him or perhaps he sticks around. Either way, isn’t Buchner the assumed starter entering 2021? Competition is a great thing to make a team better but at quarterback if it’s going to be Buchner’s team going forward I’d like to see it treated more that way.

Conference Championship People

People that push the narrative of a “13th sample point” mattering are full of rubbish.

Is anyone actually looking at how Alabama showed off against Mercer as a reason to them belonging in the College Football Playoff?

Did Georgia’s win over Georgia Southern pad their resume to make them that much more worthy of a playoff spot?

Holding playing just 12 games against Notre Dame, who doesn’t ever play FCS opponents, against the Irish each early December always irks me.

Opening Drive vs. Cincinnati:

What would have happened had Jack Coan not thrown the interception to end Notre Dame’s first drive against Cincinnati in early October? I tend to believe that Notre Dame at least gets out of that drive up 3-0 instead of feeling like it was trailing because of the lost points. With that they end up winning the game and go 12-0.

Or at least it’s a lot more likely to have happened and then chances are great you’re looking at Notre Dame as the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff with being the only unbeaten Power Five team.

Oh well.

Brian Kelly:

Brian Kelly did a lot of great things at Notre Dame. He took a program that had turned into an afterthought into one that competes for the CFP on a regular basis and he won more games than any other coach in the history of the program.

Leaving is his right and the money LSU offered is certainly hard to pass up. It’s more the very brief exit speech to what was his team and then turning into Foghorn Leghorn within hours of being in Baton Rouge.

Kelly may have taken Notre Dame as far and maybe LSU is a better place for him but as bad things felt for 36 or so hours, it feels like the program has the potential to reach heights he wasn’t going to take it to.

So forget that as a greivance, thats something to instead be thankful for this holiday season!

