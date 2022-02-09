Happy with the current state of the Rams? Thank Eric Dickerson

The Rams, under Sean McVay, have become a perennial contender. On Sunday, they’ll play in their second Super Bowl in five years under McVay.

Before McVay there was Jeff Fisher. And without Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson taking on Fisher in 2016, McVay possibly wouldn’t have been hired in 2017.

“It started because I had said on my radio show about — in LA we want to win,” Dickerson told PFT Live on Tuesday, in an appearance promoting his autobiography, Watch My Smoke. “We don’t want to almost win. And they say, ‘Aw, man if we’d have had another quarter, if this wouldn’t have happened.’ That’s what losers say. I said we need to win. Sitting at 8-8, 7-9 is just not going to cut it. I said, ‘This is L.A., this is not St. Louis.’

“Then, I got a call from Jeff Fisher. He called me and said that they did not want me on the sideline, I made the players feel uncomfortable, I made his coaches feel uncomfortable. That’s what he said to me. I mean he said that. I’m not going to talk about his players and expect things from the team.”

Dickerson said he listened until Fisher was finished. At that point, Fisher tried to end the call.

“‘Oh no, no, no, no, it’s my turn now,'” Dickerson told Fisher. “I broke it down to him. I said, ‘Jeff, I really want to thank you for the call. I appreciate it. But understand one thing: Eff the Rams. I don’t work for the Rams, I didn’t work for the Rams.’ I said, ‘I played for that football team. I wore that uniform.’ I said, ‘Man, you’re just a coach. When you leave the Rams, I will still always be Eric Dickerson of the Los Angeles Rams.’ Went on and then said, ‘Eric, man, I don’t want that. I want you to come to the games.’ I said, ‘As long as you’re head coach, I’ll never come back.'”

Fisher was fired later that season. Then came McVay. In his second year, the team landed in the Super Bowl. Three years later, the Rams have another chance to win it all.

If they do, Rams fans should remember to thank Eric Dickerson.

