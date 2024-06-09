Happy birthday, Wesley!

Happy birthday to Wesley Sneijder! The former Nerazzurri midfielder turns 40 today. Talent, determination and imagination allowed him to become a vital member in the Nerazzurri's journey towards the treble. He left his mark with many great plays thanks to a perfect mix of class and personality. Let's retrace his career for the Nerazzurri through some interesting fun facts.

SIX TROPHIES FOR THE NERAZZURRI

The Dutch midfielder was a real driving force for Inter in the years he wore the Nerazzurri shirt. In total, he won one Scudetto, two Coppa Italia, one Supercoppa Italiana, one Champions League and one Club World Cup.

22 GOALS FOR INTER

A player with a high technical level, he combined tactical intelligence with a big taste for goals. For Inter, he scored 22 goals, with some of them etched in memory. The most exciting one is certainly the one scored in Kiev against Dinamo, which was decisive for a place in the Champions League round of 16 in the 2009/10 season.

WORLD CUP FINAL

In 2010, he played in the final of the World Cup in South Africa with the Dutch national team, losing to Spain.

INTER HALL OF FAME

Wesley Sneijder returned to San Siro in 2022. The Dutch playmaker was voted by the Nerazzurri fans and became the fourth midfielder to enter the Inter Hall of Fame, following Matthäus, Stankovic and Cambiasso.

FOURTH PLACE IN THE BALLON D'OR

After winning everything in the 2009/10 season, the Dutchman managed to come close to the Ballon D'or podium, ending up in fourth place in the ranking. Today, FC Internazionale Milano and fans across the world want to send best wishes to Wesley Sneijder, who turns 40 today.