HAPPY BIRTHDAY, RAFA!

Another season has gone by, the fifth with the Rossoneri for Rafael Leão, who once again was one of the team's star players. His 2023/24 season, wearing the number 10 on his back after four years with number 17, ended with 15 goals and 12 assists in all competitions, the third consecutive season with a "double double" of goals and assists. Today, our striker turns 25, a special moment that will be celebrated with his national team, Portugal, as they prepare for the European Championships. Rafa has three games ahead of him in the group stages: 18 June against Czechia, 22 June against Turkey and 26 June against Georgia. Then, the run can continue. Today, however, the entire Rossoneri family wants to send him their warmest wishes: happy birthday, Rafa!





The AC Milan WhatsApp channel is available: follow us!