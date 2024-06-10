Advertisement

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, RAFA!

AC Milan
·1 min read
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, RAFA!
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, RAFA!

Another season has gone by, the fifth with the Rossoneri for Rafael Leão, who once again was one of the team's star players. His 2023/24 season, wearing the number 10 on his back after four years with number 17, ended with 15 goals and 12 assists in all competitions, the third consecutive season with a "double double" of goals and assists. Today, our striker turns 25, a special moment that will be celebrated with his national team, Portugal, as they prepare for the European Championships. Rafa has three games ahead of him in the group stages: 18 June against Czechia, 22 June against Turkey and 26 June against Georgia. Then, the run can continue. Today, however, the entire Rossoneri family wants to send him their warmest wishes: happy birthday, Rafa!


The AC Milan WhatsApp channel is available: follow us!