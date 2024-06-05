HAPPY BIRTHDAY, PIERRE!

A series of injuries kept him out for much of the just-concluded season, but Pierre Kalulu remains an important reference point in AC Milan's recent past. In the Rossoneri jersey, Pierino has grown as a player, establishing himself as a versatile defender willing to cover multiple roles effectively. We are just weeks away from the start of the 2024/25 season, but today Kalulu turns 24, and we are sure that, as he celebrates his fourth birthday as an AC Milan player, he will not lack the affection of the Rossoneri fans on such a special day. Happy birthday, Pierre!





