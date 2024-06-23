Happy birthday to Patrick Vieira!

MILANO – After arriving at the Club in the summer of 2006, he wore the Inter shirt until January 2010, all the while displaying his charisma and experience as the Nerazzurri entered one of their most successful eras in history. His debut, which arrived in Inter's 4-3 Supercoppa Italiana triumph over Roma on 26 August 2006, was truly memorable. The former midfielder scored his first two Nerazzurri goals that day, sending the Inter supporters into raptures. He ended up netting nine goals in 90 appearances for the Club, with whom he won three Scudetto titles and two Supercoppa Italiana trophies.

Patrick Vieira turns 48 today: best birthday wishes from FC Internazionale Milano and all Nerazzurri fans.