Happy birthday to Notre Dame basketball chaplain Rev. Pete McCormick

It’s been very difficult to like the Notre Dame men’s basketball team lately and understandably so. But one person associated with the program no one can dislike is the Rev. Pete McCormick, or Father Pete as he is affectionately known. In addition to being the university’s director of campus ministry, he is the chaplain for the aforementioned athletic program. And today is his birthday.

This past season gave me my first encounter with McCormick. As a practicing Catholic, I chose to fulfill my weekly Mass obligation at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart after the Irish easily defeated a lousy Louisville team. As luck would have it, Father Pete was the celebrant. Afterwards, I had a chance to shake his hand and comment that the struggling Irish finally had won a game that afternoon, which gave him a good laugh.

Happy Birthday, Father Pete. Maybe you give the students and student-athletes of Notre Dame many more years of prayer and service.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Geoffrey on Twitter: @gfclark89

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire