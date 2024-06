Happy birthday, Marco Andreolli

Marco Andreolli is 38 today. The former Inter defender joined the Club's youth sector in 2003. After a spell away from Milano, he returned to the Nerazzurri from 2013 to 2015 and again in 2016/17, making 39 total appearances and scoring three goals in the league and Coppa Italia.

On behalf of the Club and the fans, we would like to wish Marco a very happy birthday!