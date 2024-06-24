Happy Birthday Lionel Messi!

On the day of Argentina star and former PSG man Lionel Messi's birthday, we celebrate his achievements in his two-year spell in Ligue 1 Uber Eats!

He shocked the world of football when he joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer from Barcelona in the summer of 2021, and after a relatively slow start, the Argentine captain rediscovered his best form and won back-to-back titles in Ligue 1 Uber Eats.

He has since joined David Beckham's Inter Miami project, after scoring 32 goals, registering 35 assists in 75 games for Les Parisiens. These came either side of leading his country to a FIFA World Cup triumph in the winter of 2022. Messi celebrates his 37th birthday today.

Messi magic 🇦🇷🪄 pic.twitter.com/5ccR4KX1Ll — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) October 30, 2023

"I had two years where a lot of things happened, some good and some not so good," said Messi, reflecting after winning his record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or. "But I've already mentioned this period several times, it's now in the past and I only remember the positive things: with the team, we won two league titles in a row.

"I made very good friends in Paris and it was by playing there that I managed to become world champion."

