Happy birthday, Hans!

Hans Nicolussi Caviglia has experienced several birthdays with Juventus, but today's - 18 June, 2024 - certainly has a special taste, with the midfielder having played a leading role in helping his side to victory in last month's Coppa Italia final in Rome.

It has been a lifetime in black and white for Hans, who grew up in the Juventus youth sector and rising through the ranks, improving every day from a technical and tactical point of view and maturing into the player he is today.

Hans this season has always been ready when called upon, including that memorable Coppa Italia final. Taking the field from the first minute, Hans showed how reliable he is, delivering a solid performance as he went on to lift the second trophy of his Juventus career, after the Scudetto in the 2018/2019 campaign - the season in which he made his First Team debut in the final minutes of Juventus against Udinese in March 2019.

Today, we send him our best wishes on his special day.

Happy birthday, Hans!