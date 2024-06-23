Happy birthday, Federico!

It’s a second birthday in black and white for Federico Gatti, who today turns 26.

The central defender has certainly had a year to remember, growing in leaps and bounds this past campaign to become a regular in the starting line-up, remaining solid at the back while chipping in with vital goals in attack.

Waiting his turn at the beginning of last season, Fede gained more gametime over the second half of the campaign, before coming into his own this season, forming an integral part of the Bianconeri backline. His reliable displays earned him a contract extension with the Club until 2028, and while he was a thorn for opposition strikers, he proved troublesome for opposing defenders as well, popping up to score memorable winners against Monza, Napoli and Fiorentina, adding to his first goal of the season against Torino, to net four goals in total in Serie A.

Among the seven defenders to score more than three goals in the league this season, Fede was in fact the youngest, while becoming the first Juventus defender to score four goals – excluding penalty kicks – since Igor Tudor in 2000/01.

The sturdy centre-back ended the season on a high, playing the full 90 minutes in the Coppa Italia final in Rome to help Juventus to a 15th domestic Cup crown.

Now his attention turns to national team matters, where he is currently on duty with the Italian side participating at Euro 2024, ready to serve his country when called upon as they take to the field, on his very birthday, against Croatia.

No doubt he’ll want to celebrate with a win! Enjoy your birthday, Fede!