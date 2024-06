Happy birthday, Antonio Paganin

MILANO - Happy birthday to Antonio Paganin, the former Nerazzurri defender who turns 58 today. He played five seasons for Inter, between 1990 and 1995, winning the UEFA Cup twice. From the 1993/94 season, Massimo, his younger brother, joined him at the Club, where he shared the joy of winning the UEFA Cup. On his 58th birthday, best wishes from FC Internazionale Milano and all the fans.