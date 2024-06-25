Happy birthday, Aldo Serena!

MILAN - Unstoppable in the air and possessing an innate goal-scoring instinct, Aldo Serena is one of the most beloved Nerazzurri strikers. Today marks his 64th birthday, and in celebration, let's reflect on his career with some intriguing facts.

DEBUT GOAL

His debut and first Nerazzurri goal came on 19 November 1978, in a league match where Inter defeated Lazio 4-0.

TOP SCORER

Wearing the Inter shirt, he scored a total of 78 goals. He was crucial in the year of the Record Scudetto, winning the league's top-scorer title with 22 goals.

4 TROPHIES

He spent seven seasons with Inter between 1978 and 1990, clocking up 223 appearances and winning 1 Scudetto (the Record Scudetto of 1988/89), 1 Italian Supercup (1989/90), 1 UEFA Cup (1990/91), and 1 Coppa Italia (1981/82).

FC Internazionale Milano and all the fans wish Aldo Serena a very happy 64th birthday today.