Happy 99th Birthday to Rachel Robinson, widow of MLB icon Jackie Robinson
USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale breaks down the legacy of Rachel Robinson's impact on MLB.
Now this was Bucco Bizarro at its best. The Pittsburgh Pirates swiped three runs Sunday when Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker mistakenly batted a fair ball into foul territory, prompting a wild argument in which New York manager Luis Rojas was ejected. With the bases loaded and one out in the first inning, Kevin Newman hit a dribbler down the third base line.
Rougned Odor's recent impact on the Yankees translated Sunday in a series-winning rout of the Boston Red Sox.
The fan who hit Boston Red Sox left fielder Alex Verdugo with a baseball thrown from the Yankee Stadium stands has been banned for life from attending big league games. The decision was confirmed Sunday by spokesmen for both the New York Yankees and Major League Baseball. Red Sox manager Alex Cora briefly pulled his team off the field in the sixth inning Saturday night after Verdugo was struck in the back by a ball thrown from the left-field seats.
After closing with a 65, Brooks Koepka never cracked a smile during his post-round news conferences at the 149th British Open.
What's plaguing the Red Sox during their current rough patch? John Tomase has noticed a recent trend that's a considerable departure from Boston's early-season success.
The Hollywood star made a triumphant return as fans attended the first PPV event in 17 months
The short-handed Yankees recorded a second straight win over the Boston Red Sox with Sunday's 9-1 rout at Yankee Stadium.
Yanni Gourde, Jared McCann, and other potential gems for Seattle.
It pays to play well in major championships.
Johnny Cueto's shimmy even makes some of his opponents smile.
Hear all sides of the Mets-Pirates scuffle on Friday night, including Marcus Stroman calling John Nogowski 'a clown.'
Runner-up Jordan Spieth was left to contemplate what might have been after a "couple of really dumb mistakes" thwarted his chances of a second British Open title.
New York Yankees OF Ryan LaMarre recounts his conversation with manager Aaron Boone after crashing hard into the right field wall, telling Boone he was staying in the game no matter what. LaMarre also explains the feeling of his first home run as a Yankee and what it feels like to play for New York.
LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul and singer Adele are a couple, reports ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. Windhorst made the claim on […] The post Adele is reportedly dating Lebron James’ agent Rich Paul appeared first on TheGrio.
Surprise! Aric Almirola's playoff-bound after his upset win Sunday at New Hampshire. Check out who are the other winners and losers from the "Magic Mile."
The Dodgers just missed a three-game sweep of the Rockies with a 10-inning loss in Denver. Up next is a showdown with archrival San Francisco Giants.
The White Sox will go as far as their pitching will take them. And as they showed against the Astros, their pitching can take them a very long way.