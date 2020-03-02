The NFL currently is enjoying a golden age of quarterbacks, with two future Hall of Famers playing into their 40s. A third future Hall of Famer is officially within two years of joining them.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger turns 38 today.

The 11th pick in the 2004 draft, Roethlisberger became the starter in Pittsburgh as a rookie, starting 13 games and propelling the team to a 15-1 regular-season record and an appearance in the AFC Championship. The next year, the Steelers won the Super Bowl as the AFC’s No. 6 seed.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Three years later, the Steelers won another Super Bowl, with Roethlisberger arguably deserving of the MVP award. The 2010 season started with Roethlisberger serving a four-game suspension under the Personal Conduct Policy and ended with a third Super Bowl appearance.

He’s currently eighth on the all-time yardage list, with 56,545 yards. He’s also ninth in career touchdown passes, with 363.

Roethlisberger suffered a non-contact elbow injury in Week Two of the 2019 season, and he missed the rest of the season. Steelers G.M. Kevin Colbert said last week at the Scouting Combine, repeatedly, that the Steelers expect Roethlisberger to be better than ever in 2020.

Signed through 2021, Roethlisberger has a compensation package of $21 million this season. A $37.5 million signing bonus earned last year pushes his cap number to $33.5 million, second highest in the league entering the new league year.

Happy 38th birthday, Ben Roethlisberger originally appeared on Pro Football Talk