Happy 15th anniversary, college football fans and Mike Gundy

15 years ago today wasn’t a particularly memorable day if you’re a Notre Dame fan as the 2007 Fighting Irish squad was beat up by Michigan State 31-14 and fell to 0-4 for the first time in program history. That team was bad, it got worse before it got better, and ultimately finished 3-9.

On that day however it wasn’t Charlie Weis who went on a legendary postgame rant that still gets played on countless sports radio shows to this day. It was instead a young head coach by the name of Mike Gundy who met the media following a shootout victory over Big 12 rival Texas Tech.

The rest as they say is history.

I’m not sure how many of us thought Gundy, who improved to just 13-15 as Oklahoma State’s head coach on this day, would still be leading the Cowboys by the time he was 55, but having led Oklahoma State to 16-straight bowl games and a Fiesta Bowl victory over Notre Dame a year ago, it certainly doesn’t appear that he’ll be slowing down anytime soon.

Related

Urban Meyer comments on return to coaching Should Notre Dame add another quarterback next year via the transfer portal? Notre Dame officially offers 2024 SEC commitment

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire