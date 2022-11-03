Happy 10th anniversary to Notre Dame’s craziest 2012 win

There are games you remember for being classics because they were great upsets, extremely well-played by two great teams, or for a variety of other reasons. One of those other reasons would be because they were a great escape that your team pulled off.

That was the case 10 years ago today when Notre Dame played host to Pitt. Any big Notre Dame fan can tell you where they were for this one. Personally, I was a few years out of college and living in my Chicago apartment where we were set to host a party that night. My afternoon and early evening would result in me debating calling it off because Notre Dame was about to lose and I knew I’d be in a bad mood.

The Irish were 8-0, fresh off a win at Oklahoma that was supposed to expose them as a fraud, and the talk of the college football world. Pitt on the other hand was 4-4 and in their final days as a member of the Big East.

What began as a perceived lopsided matchup ended with a game that hasn’t been forgotten a decade later and won’t be in another decade or two by Notre Dame fans. Let’s quickly look back at just how nuts this comeback victory was.

Golson benched after slow start

[autotag]Everett Golson[/autotag] started at quarterback that afternoon for Notre Dame and completed 8 of his first 11 passes for 79 yards and got the Irish a pair of field goals early. His next two possessions were problematic as he went just 1/5 for nine yards, Notre Dame didn’t threaten to score any points, and he was pulled for [autotag]Tommy Rees[/autotag].

Usually the starting quarterback of an 8-0 Notre Dame squad being benched would be a game’s biggest takeaway. On this day it was perhaps the 12th biggest event.

Pitt extends lead to 11

After a stalled drive followed up by an interception of Rees midway through the third quarter it was clear Pitt was serious about ruining Notre Dame’s season. Following that interception, quarterback Tino Sunseri twice hooked up with J. P. Holtz to take the Panthers 52 yards in just 39 seconds to extend their lead to 17-6 with 5:52 left in the third quarter.

Golson comes back but still struggles

After Rees threw the interception he was pulled and Golson was brought back in. After the game [autotag]Brian Kelly[/autotag] stated that they needed their quarterback to be more mobile against Pitt’s defensive front (that featured Aaron Donald). That would come later but Golson’s first drive back resulted in a nothing burger for Notre Dame. Special teams, which were a disaster on this day for the Irish, allowed a 31-yard punt return that again set Pitt up nicely, beginning their drive at their own-39 and holding an 11-point lead.

The Forgotten Goal Line Stand of 2012

When a Notre Dame fan remembers that special 2012 season a few things probably jump out. Goal line stands to secure wins against rivals Stanford and USC are both certainly some of those. They made perhaps their most important goal line stand of the year against Pitt late in the third quarter.

Ray Graham (above) bolted 48 yards on the first play of the possession to get Pitt to Notre Dame’s 13-yard line. Two plays later he ran for another 11 to set up first and goal from the two. What followed was him being stuffed for a loss on first down and two incomplete passes as the Irish kept Pitt out of the end zone and the game remained within two scores at 20-6.

A Gift from the Football Gods

Needing points in the worst of ways, Golson bounced back nicely and got Notre Dame down the field. His legs twice helped extend the Irish drive as he dashed for first downs on a pair of fourth down runs. Facing 4th-and-4 at the Pitt 23 with 13:45 to play, Golson went to his trusted tight end [autotag]Tyler Eifert[/autotag] however and the pass fell incomplete. The football Gods were on Notre Dame’s side in that moment though as a flag for defensive pass interference was thrown on K’waun Williams.

How bad was the call? Judge for yourself:

Notre Dame takes advantage

I tend to almost always side with the defense in terms of penalties, I admit that up front, but there is no way that was pass interference. We proceed however and must acknowledge that it’s one thing to get a gift call and another to take advantage. Notre Dame did exactly that as on the very next play Golson found [autotag]T.J. Jones[/autotag] (above) for the first Irish touchdown of the day early in the fourth quarter.

Special Teams Woes

I recently watched LSU fall at home to Tennessee and couldn’t keep myself from writing as their special teams self-destructed under special teams coach Brian Polian. Polian was at Texas A&M in 2012 and Scott Booker was Notre Dame’s special teams coach that year but theme of much of Kelly’s time at Notre Dame was true that afternoon against Pitt.

Special teams were a disaster.

We already mentioned a long Pitt punt return to help set up a score and more of those will come. We’ll note here that [autotag]Kyle Brindza[/autotag] missed just one extra point in all of 2012. It just so happened that came right after the T.J. Jones touchdown and the score remained 20-12, Pitt after having missed a 27-yard field goal in the first half.

The ensuing kickoff was then returned 34 yards by Lafayette Pitts as the Panthers took over at their own 42.

Defense Rises Again

Starting with good field position yet again, Pitt was again on the move to make it a two-score game again. Facing 3rd and 6 at the Notre Dame 40, Notre Dame stuffed Ray Graham and kept him from making then-Pitt head coach Paul Chryst make the choice in going for it on 4th-and-short or kicking a long field goal. The Irish instead got the stop and the ball back.

Notre Dame is driving and in business!

Notre Dame took over at their own 2 after a nice Pitt punt and trailing 20-12 with just under 10 minutes left in regulation. Golson’s legs were huge on the possession for Notre Dame as he ran for 27 yards to escape the shadow of their own goal posts on the second play of the drive.

Twice on the drive Golson would use his legs to convert third downs. He’d then find Eifert for 11 yards on a 3rd-and-11 that set up the Irish first and goal. Notre Dame was knocking on the door of tying this one up!

Until they weren't

[autotag]Theo Riddick[/autotag] got Notre Dame to the Pitt seven yard line on 1st and goal. Second down wound up being a nightmare however as Golson was picked off in the end zone by none other than K’Waun Williams. It felt like the ultimate “ball don’t lie” moment with 3:59 remaining.

Another massive defensive stop

Defensive coordinator [autotag]Bob Diaco[/autotag] had a banner day as the story might have wound up being Golson coming back but Notre Dame’s defense was the reason why. Notre Dame answered Pitt’s interception by forcing an immediate three-and-out to get the ball back at midfield.

Quick Strike Offense

Having missed the extra point earlier in the quarter, Notre Dame didn’t have the luxury of taking any time getting to the end zone. The Irish needed a touchdown, and needed to know if they had to get the ball back since a two-point conversion was no gimme.

Golson found [autotag]DeVaris Daniels[/autotag] for 45 yards on the first play of the possession to get down to the Pitt 5. On the next play he rolled right and found Riddick who had snuck open in the end zone and the Irish were within back within two. Now, for the attempt to tie.

Golson dives to tie it

Pitt’s secondary had issues on the two previous plays so it wasn’t a surprise when Notre Dame went to the air on their two-point attempt. Golson rolled right, but with nobody open he tucked it in and wound up diving across the goal line to tie the score at 20 with 2:11 to play.

Crisis Averted Again

When Notre Dame needed a another play defensively late, [autotag]Manti Te’o[/autotag] was there to deliver it. After another 30-plus yard kickoff return, Pitt began their possession at their own 35 and just under two minutes to play. Te’o and [autotag]Stephon Tuitt[/autotag] combined to sack Sunsari and force 3rd and 17, essentially ending any Pitt threat.

On the ensuing punt, Notre Dame special teams almost went full Notre Dame special teams again. Devonte’ Neal mishandled the punt at the Pitt 35 yard line but was able to fall on it to escape disaster.

The Irish couldn’t generate anything quickly on offense and to overtime things went.

Overtime Number 1

Notre Dame’s defense again made a quick stop of Pitt as overtime opened. Kevin Harper hit a 41-yard field goal to give Pitt a 23-20 advantage. Pitt’s defense then returned the favor by not allowing a Notre Dame first down and Brindza hit from 37 yards to send the affair to a second overtime.

Brutal Fumble

Notre Dame started on offense in overtime number two and was in a position to go up a touchdown. On 2nd and goal from the two, Cierre Wood tried to jump over the pile into the end zone. While in mid-air and just milliseconds before crossing the goal line, he fumbled and Pitt recovered. Doom was just a field goal away for the Irish.

Deuces Wild

A lost fumble on a play that started at the two was how Notre Dame’s possession ended in overtime number two. Pitt’s ended with something having to do with two in a couple of ways, too.

After playing conservatively as a field goal would win it, Pitt lined up to attempt a 33-yard field goal for the victory. Harper’s kick from the right hash never moved left however and Notre Dame lived to fight another overtime.

During the kick, Notre Dame illegally had two players wearing the same jersey number on the same field. Remember the bad special teams coaching thing I mentioned? That was the second time Notre Dame did that in 2012, having been flagged for it earlier in the year against Purdue.

The guilty players’ names and numbers you ask?

[autotag]Bennett Jackson[/autotag] and [autotag]Chris Brown[/autotag] both wore number 2.

Another defensive stop for Notre Dame

I know you’ll be shocked to hear this but Notre Dame’s defense stood tall yet again to start overtime period number three. [autotag]Louis Nix[/autotag] III, who was battling the flu that week, and Tuitt, combined for a second down sack. That helped force yet another Pitt field goal attempt that Harper connected on from 44 yards.

Golson finally ends it!

Facing a 3rd and 3 at the Pitt seven, Golson and the Irish didn’t want to settle for a field goal attempt and potential fourth overtime. On a designed run, Golson gained six yards and nearly ended the game but was marked down inside the one. After officials reviewed if he scored, Golson eliminated all doubt and ended the game by sneaking ahead for a few inches for a touchdown and a 29-26 Notre Dame victory.

If you go back and watch the game-winning score you can actually see Aaron Donald throw a punch at Mike Golic, Jr. moments after Golson crosses the goal line.

Memories

So to tie it all together, Notre Dame’s epic comeback win allowed me to happily host a party in my Chicago apartment on the night of November 3, 2012.

Kidding aside, that’s an all-time story of survival for Notre Dame. The Irish didn’t play horribly on the day, but self-inflicted mistakes nearly killed them. Missed field goals and extra points, special teams lapses, and losing the turnover battle 3-0 were nearly fatal.

Yet 10 years later I find myself only being more impressed with that 2012 Notre Dame defense. If you’re not please just consider this little nugget. After Pitt went up 20-6 with 58 seconds left in the third quarter, Notre Dame’s defense allowed the following:

They faced Pitt for seven more possessions and 24 total plays

Allowed just 16 total yards (0.66 average)

Allowed just one first down

Allowed only six points, all of which came in overtime

What though the odds, indeed.

